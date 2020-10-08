CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job





Sport24 News has uncovered the name of “Service Provider X” who was implicated in the Fundudzi Summary Report regarding the happenings at Cricket SA.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Sport 24 Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso

I did a little digging and was able to find that “Service Provider X” has been identified as Unathi Tshotwana. It is in the public interest to publish this as Cricket SA is a public entity. Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24

Initially, Tshotwana expressed surprise .... he said he was headhunted by Cricket SA and that he has no personal relationship with anyone at CSA. He says he delivered the job. Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24

Listen below for the full interview...