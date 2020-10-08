Undocumented minors among those nabbed during Tshwane sting operation





A group of undocumented minors was found during a sting operation in Tshwane on Thursday morning.

The minors believed to be under the age of 16 were discovered during a multi-disciplinary operation called Operation O Kae Molao.

Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela to give more insight on the sting operation.

This is a weekly crime prevention and crime combating campaign called Operation O Kae Molao and we came to Tshwane. Lieutenant general Elias Mawela, Gauteng provincial commissioner

He says during the operation they discovered two stolen vehicles and arrested a person in possession of a unlicensed firearm.

We found five undocumented person's and we have closed seven illegal shebeens. We found undocumented minors from Mozambique into the country and they will be taken in so that Home Affairs can process them. We have arrested 937 people and 275 were arrested by detectives from Tshwane. Lieutenant general Elias Mawela, Gauteng provincial commissioner

