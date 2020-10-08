What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry





A suspect has been arrested in connection to the violence that took place at the Senekal Magistrates Court where a group of protesters stormed into the holding cells of two suspects linked to the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal.

Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba stated that the minister of police is demanding for more arrests, adding this was a collective act of criminality and undermined the authority of the state.

What took place in Senekal was a collective act of criminality and not only did they threaten the rule of law but it really undermined the authority of the state, that is why the minister has welcomes the arrest of the 52-year-old farm. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

Themba also explained that the minister at not at any point say farmers should not complain should if they get hurt or killed as this would be a reckless statement.

He would never ever be that reckless and say anyone in South Africa cannot be surprised if they are hurt or killed, the minister never uttered those words. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

Themba emphasised that they are taking farm murders seriously and are planning on taking extreme measures to try and stop the killings.

Themba also responded to EFF leader Julius Malema questioning the police reaction to the protesters outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court and his statement that the party will attend the Senekal trial on 16 October 2020 to defend state property and democracy. She explained that demonstrations need to be done responsibly and authorities are present outside the court in October.

Since the government of @CyrilRamaphosa is extremely scared to respond decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago! Fighters attack! pic.twitter.com/HIddc4gOV3 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 7, 2020

An operational plan has been put in place to ensure we don’t have any blood bath due to conflict. Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry

