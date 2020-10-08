What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the violence that took place at the Senekal Magistrates Court where a group of protesters stormed into the holding cells of two suspects linked to the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal.
Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba stated that the minister of police is demanding for more arrests, adding this was a collective act of criminality and undermined the authority of the state.
What took place in Senekal was a collective act of criminality and not only did they threaten the rule of law but it really undermined the authority of the state, that is why the minister has welcomes the arrest of the 52-year-old farm.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry
Themba also explained that the minister at not at any point say farmers should not complain should if they get hurt or killed as this would be a reckless statement.
He would never ever be that reckless and say anyone in South Africa cannot be surprised if they are hurt or killed, the minister never uttered those words.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry
RELATED: Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests
Themba emphasised that they are taking farm murders seriously and are planning on taking extreme measures to try and stop the killings.
Themba also responded to EFF leader Julius Malema questioning the police reaction to the protesters outside the Senekal Magistrate’s Court and his statement that the party will attend the Senekal trial on 16 October 2020 to defend state property and democracy. She explained that demonstrations need to be done responsibly and authorities are present outside the court in October.
Since the government of @CyrilRamaphosa is extremely scared to respond decisively, we are on our own. Next appearance, all ground forces and peace loving South Africans will be in attendance, in defence of our democracy and property. Magwala a chechele morago! Fighters attack! pic.twitter.com/HIddc4gOV3— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 7, 2020
An operational plan has been put in place to ensure we don’t have any blood bath due to conflict.Lirandzu Themba, Spokesperson - Police Ministry
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park.Read More
You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie
Veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala shares her personal journey and career with Aubrey Masango on #Hanging Out with Clement.Read More
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand
Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts
Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations.Read More
'Budget cuts will seriously undermine NPA gains and achievement,' says Batohi
National Prosecuting Authority Director Shamila Batohi says the wheels of justice are slowly turningRead More
NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement
Philip Truter has pleaded guilty for his role in looting funds at the VBS bank and has agreed to testify against his co-accused.Read More
Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests
AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets says anger from the farming community is justified, frustration has been building up over time.Read More
'A huge part of the taxi industry has become more like a mafia,' says commission
The NPA told the commission that prosecutors often declined to prosecute taxi violence cases because of poor investigative work.Read More