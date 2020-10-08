None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi
The Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi together with the City of Johannesburg officials visited Ivory Park in Tembisa, in a mission to close down illegal private school which essentially have not been registered under the Gauteng education department.
EWN Reporter Veronica Makhoali joined the Afternoon Drive where she explained that a majority of these schools either had unprocessed documents or had not handed in the correct documents that verify them and certifies them as a recognised independent private school.
The big issue coming out of today’s inspection was more not necessarily of just focused on the documents but infrastructure as well.Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
RELATED: Matrics to begin final exams next month
Makhoali described a school in Ivory Park called ‘Wisdom English Private School’ which has several branches in Thembisa and accommodates pupils of grade R to Grade 10.
If you walk down the street you would think it is a house but essentially what is happening inside here is an actual school with pupils from Grade R to Grade 10.Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi says the education department in Gauteng will not allow disorder, lawlessness, and institutions that are not properly registered.
He added most of the children who attend illegal schools end up in the streets and not being able to attend other schools because they have not been following the correct curriculum.
You have grades that are hanging, learners are taught from grade R to grade 10 after that they are thrown in the streets because they can’t go to grade 11 and 12 as the tenure of education becomes meaningless.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Lesufi says he was infuriated that his department did not close these schools earlier and that they had to take an integrated approach that involves law enforcement in order for the process to go smoothly.
We had an integrated approach we brought the law agencies in terms of police and thanks to them they arrested almost 16 people today including the people that run these schools.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
RELATED: Teachers with comorbidities return back to schools
Lesufi described the schools as unhygienic and that none of the schools conformed to the law.
All the buildings we visited none of them conformed the law, these are back rooms, that are used to sleep at night and during the day are converted into classrooms so it cannot be hygienic or conducive for learning.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Makhoali says she spoke to parents who sent their kids to these illegal schools and they had different explanations as to why they sent their kids to these schools.
When I was speaking to the community I got a sense of quite a desperate people who I think believe in the system and not aware of the aftermath of this and I think essentially the biggest system is what happens in the education system.Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry
Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October.Read More
You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie
Veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala shares her personal journey and career with Aubrey Masango on #Hanging Out with Clement.Read More
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand
Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts
Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations.Read More
'Budget cuts will seriously undermine NPA gains and achievement,' says Batohi
National Prosecuting Authority Director Shamila Batohi says the wheels of justice are slowly turningRead More
NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement
Philip Truter has pleaded guilty for his role in looting funds at the VBS bank and has agreed to testify against his co-accused.Read More
Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests
AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets says anger from the farming community is justified, frustration has been building up over time.Read More
'A huge part of the taxi industry has become more like a mafia,' says commission
The NPA told the commission that prosecutors often declined to prosecute taxi violence cases because of poor investigative work.Read More