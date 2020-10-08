None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi





The Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi together with the City of Johannesburg officials visited Ivory Park in Tembisa, in a mission to close down illegal private school which essentially have not been registered under the Gauteng education department.

EWN Reporter Veronica Makhoali joined the Afternoon Drive where she explained that a majority of these schools either had unprocessed documents or had not handed in the correct documents that verify them and certifies them as a recognised independent private school.

The big issue coming out of today’s inspection was more not necessarily of just focused on the documents but infrastructure as well. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

RELATED: Matrics to begin final exams next month

Makhoali described a school in Ivory Park called ‘Wisdom English Private School’ which has several branches in Thembisa and accommodates pupils of grade R to Grade 10.

If you walk down the street you would think it is a house but essentially what is happening inside here is an actual school with pupils from Grade R to Grade 10. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi says the education department in Gauteng will not allow disorder, lawlessness, and institutions that are not properly registered.

He added most of the children who attend illegal schools end up in the streets and not being able to attend other schools because they have not been following the correct curriculum.

You have grades that are hanging, learners are taught from grade R to grade 10 after that they are thrown in the streets because they can’t go to grade 11 and 12 as the tenure of education becomes meaningless. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

Lesufi says he was infuriated that his department did not close these schools earlier and that they had to take an integrated approach that involves law enforcement in order for the process to go smoothly.

We had an integrated approach we brought the law agencies in terms of police and thanks to them they arrested almost 16 people today including the people that run these schools. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

RELATED: Teachers with comorbidities return back to schools

Lesufi described the schools as unhygienic and that none of the schools conformed to the law.

All the buildings we visited none of them conformed the law, these are back rooms, that are used to sleep at night and during the day are converted into classrooms so it cannot be hygienic or conducive for learning. Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC

Makhoali says she spoke to parents who sent their kids to these illegal schools and they had different explanations as to why they sent their kids to these schools.

When I was speaking to the community I got a sense of quite a desperate people who I think believe in the system and not aware of the aftermath of this and I think essentially the biggest system is what happens in the education system. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...