Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?
With less than a month to go until the US presidential election, things are not looking good for Donald Trump.
His handling of the Covid-19 crisis, not to mention the president who hates masks getting infected himself, is losing him trust and votes.
The Economist predicts that POTUS has just a 10% of staying in the White House.
Bruce Whitfield talks to international relations expert Prof. John Stremlau about how the tide has turned against Trump in the last few months.
Stremlau is Honorary Professor of International Relations at Wits University.
It [Covid-19] certainly is the number one issue now and it seems like everyone is picking up on this and the Republican establishment has concluded that Donald Trump doesn't have much of a chance of winning.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Bear in mind that for Joe Biden to win, he's got to win big...John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
During the only vice-presidential debate of the US election, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris sparred over a number of issues including the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However it was speculation over Trump VP Pence's pink "Covid eye" that dominated social media.
That, and a house fly that landed on his head.
October 8, 2020
Trump's already threatened that he would not voluntarily vacate the White House, should he lose come November.
Might he be reading from the Jacob Zuma "Stalingrad" defence playbook as a legal stalling strategy? asks Whitfield.
Donald Trump is in a lot more legal problems if he gets thrown out of office, because he's got fraud and financial illegalities and tax illegalities and debts staring him all in the face and he would be just a private citizen if he loses.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Listen to the insightful discussion below:
More from Business
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license
Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.Read More
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know
What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.Read More
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand
Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
A business bedtime story about Robinhood
New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong?Read More
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'
Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.Read More
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her
"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp
VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.Read More
More from World
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus
Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%
The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.Read More
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit
The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel.Read More
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising
The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take
Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies
His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday.Read More
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning
A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak.Read More
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election'
The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections.Read More
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align
This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people.Read More