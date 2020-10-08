Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: ‘So, For The Record”- Behind the headlines in an era of state capture
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Cameroon’s “president for life” is facing protests as the Anglophone crisis rumbles on
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leonard Mbulle-Nziege
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park. 8 October 2020 5:06 PM
What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October. 8 October 2020 2:51 PM
View all Local
Undocumented minors among those nabbed during Tshwane sting operation Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela reflects more on the sting operation that happened in Tshwane. 8 October 2020 1:00 PM
'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time' Anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu reflects on NDPP Shamila Batohi concerns of her department's proposed budget cuts. 8 October 2020 7:47 AM
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
View all Business
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
View all Sport
Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:22 AM
Guards charged with cruelty after forcing prisoners to listen to Baby Shark Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license

8 October 2020 8:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Lesotho
Bruce Whitfield
Vodacom Group
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
lesotho communications authority
Vodacom Lesotho
Matjato Moteane

Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

Lesotho's informed Vodacom its operating license is being revoked, after the country's communications authority imposed a huge fine on the company on Monday.

Vodacom has said it will take the matter to court.

The dispute centers on allegations that the mobile operator hired an auditing firm allegedly owned by the sister-in-law of Vodacom Lesotho chairperson, Matjato Moteane.

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from the editor of TechCentral, Duncan McLeod.

About ten days ago or so the regulatory authority issued a fine equivalent to about R134 million against Vodacom Lesotho, accusing it of various things including being in breach of corporate governance over its auditing firm.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The accusation is that his sister-in-law owns the auditing firm.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The Lesotho Communications Authority [LCA] is saying, this is not only in breach of your license conditions but in breach of the Companies Act in Lesotho... and you must pay R40 million worth of this fine immediately.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The remaining amount is suspended for five years provided the company "does not commit any further contraventions of its regulatory obligations" during that period.

But they've now written a letter, today, to Vodacom Lesotho saying your license has in fact been revoked.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The company intends to lodge an urgent high court interdict against the LCA, saying the body's own rules state that Vodacom should have been given a certain amount of time to respond.

Lesotho is Vodacom's smallest operation by subscriber numbers, McLeod says, but it is the biggest mobile operator in the country.

We know that the country is politically unstable and I do wonder whether there's something more to this in terms of the politics, and possibly business machinations going on between the political interests in the country.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

8 October 2020 8:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Vodacom
Lesotho
Bruce Whitfield
Vodacom Group
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
lesotho communications authority
Vodacom Lesotho
Matjato Moteane

More from Business

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?

8 October 2020 7:13 PM

Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair

FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand

8 October 2020 6:25 PM

'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attractive glamourous rich wealthy woman mercedes benz 123rf 123rfbusiness

We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

8 October 2020 12:21 PM

What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kulula-facebookjpg

Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand

7 October 2020 8:29 PM

Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon

7 October 2020 7:33 PM

Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock indicator candlesticks 123rf business

A business bedtime story about Robinhood

7 October 2020 7:15 PM

New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200706-truter-vbs3-edjpg

'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'

7 October 2020 6:53 PM

Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla

'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'

7 October 2020 3:10 PM

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

magda-wierzyckajpg

Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her

7 October 2020 12:27 PM

"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thank-youjpg

Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp

6 October 2020 8:57 PM

VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Skyscrapers CBD Johannesburg 123rf 123rfbusiness

Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact

24 September 2020 1:38 PM

There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-5jpg

Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

18 September 2020 12:06 PM

There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-3jpg

Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions

16 September 2020 3:38 PM

The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

less-riskyjpg

It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa

15 September 2020 1:17 PM

Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-insights-thumbnail-wide-article-1jpg

Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year

14 September 2020 2:53 PM

Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Corruption money bribes 123rf

Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption'

26 August 2020 2:07 PM

Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-insights-natural-resources-thumbnailjpg

Can I have some beer with my oil and gold?

20 August 2020 2:39 PM

Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lenore Manderson

Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align

17 August 2020 7:19 PM

This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

performance-3202707-1920jpg

Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians

6 August 2020 9:03 PM

'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi

Local

What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry

Local

You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump calls Kamala Harris a 'monster'

8 October 2020 8:42 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Rainy Friday in store for parts of the Western Cape

8 October 2020 8:37 PM

Steenhuisen promises better treatment, resources for DA activists

8 October 2020 8:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA