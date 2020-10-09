Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned





The state capture commission of inquiry says it is going ahead with an application for a summons to force former president Jacob Zuma to testify in November.

The Gauteng Radical Economic Transformation President Zuma Support Group will hold a legal gathering outside the Friday to handover a memorandum over what it calls the biased manner in which the commission has against Zuma.

There is no need for a summons as Zuma said that he will cooperate up to the point that Raymond Zondo showed the kind of bias that he has shown. And now Zuma has said he believes that he is not going to get a proper hearing from the deputy chief justice. Carl Niehaus, Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group

He says because of that, Zuma is going to apply for Zondo to recuse himself.

We the Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group are marching to the commission and the Constitutional Court to support that demand for Zondo to recuse himself. Carl Niehaus, Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group

The commission's position is that it has done all it can therefore it will go the legal route to available to it, says Maughan.

On the side of Zuma he is saying that he never said that he will not cooperate and his attack on Zondo that he has personal issues with him and that makes him biased. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

