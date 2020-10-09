'The government does not see animals as a priority,' says SPCA
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) during lockdown has been rescuing a lot of animals due to scares in media that animals may carry Coronavirus and owners who are not able to take care of their them due to loss of jobs and income.
National senior inspector and acting manager of liaison unit Vonny Strachan reinforced the statement that the organisation had a lot of challenges which include losing funds from the imminent donators, having to save a lot of animals who were brought in because many people struggled to continue taking care of their family and when there was a hard lockdown the organisation could not sterilise the animals.
Lockdown presented its own challenges not because we landed with no funds but because people were losing their jobs, they had a lack of income and obviously, the available donations we get are from the public.Vonny Stracha, National senior inspector - NSPCA
Irrespective of the fact we did not have funds and the fear we may contract COVID-19 we continued to fight, we continued to go out there to help the animals we serve on a daily basis and that is why we do the job we do.Vonny Stracha, National senior inspector - NSPCA
We are dedicated to those animals.Vonny Strachan, National senior inspector - NSPCA
Strachan says the SPCA does not get any assistance from the government as they believe animals are not a priority, she showed gratitude towards the public who have provided their services across the country.
The problem we have is the government does not see animals as a priority.Vonny Strachan, National senior inspector - NSPCA
People have gone out of their way to assist the SPCA. Even if they could not do so financially, they gave up their time and their services to assist us across the country.Vonny Strachan, National senior inspector - NSPCA
Listen to the full interview...
