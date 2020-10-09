Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had
Craig Lucas is no new name in the entertainment industry in South Africa. The singer-songwriter became famous after winning the second season of The Voice South Africa in 2017.
Craig Lucas is from Elsiesrivier in Cape Town, South Africa. The singer is an Economics and Politics graduate from the University of Cape Town.
While he was competing on The Voice in 2017, Craig was 24 years old. His exact birth date is not known. Growing up, Craig Lucas loved music and used it as an escape. He promised his mother, Jennifer, that he would finish his degree first before venturing into music.
'Happy' is a song aI wrote towards the end of 2018. I wrote this song after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship.Craig Lucas - Musician
Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had. All the songs are about different perspectives. The songs on my second album are about my experiences since 'The Voice'.Craig Lucas - Musician
Listen below for the full interview....
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/VcpIxDv6poU Subscribe and hit the bell to get notifications when we post new content.
More from Entertainment
Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Boy who has only eaten sausages for his whole life claims to be cured
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Guards charged with cruelty after forcing prisoners to listen to Baby Shark
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Boy's brutal answer to Maths question leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Driver throws bumper at another driver during race goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Crematorium staff member stops sons from comforting mom at dad's funeral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man builds handmade train during lockdown
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] What do you do for a living? I am married why? Response goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More