Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had





Craig Lucas is no new name in the entertainment industry in South Africa. The singer-songwriter became famous after winning the second season of The Voice South Africa in 2017.

Craig Lucas is from Elsiesrivier in Cape Town, South Africa. The singer is an Economics and Politics graduate from the University of Cape Town.

While he was competing on The Voice in 2017, Craig was 24 years old. His exact birth date is not known. Growing up, Craig Lucas loved music and used it as an escape. He promised his mother, Jennifer, that he would finish his degree first before venturing into music.

'Happy' is a song aI wrote towards the end of 2018. I wrote this song after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. Craig Lucas - Musician

Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had. All the songs are about different perspectives. The songs on my second album are about my experiences since 'The Voice'. Craig Lucas - Musician

Listen below for the full interview....

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/VcpIxDv6poU Subscribe and hit the bell to get notifications when we post new content.