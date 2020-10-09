'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday lost the first league of her court application to stop a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The Western Cape High Court dismissed Mkhwebane’s interim interdict to suspend the process, pending a judicial review of the decision by National Assembly Speaker.

Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze has more.

The high court ruling will come as a blow to the Public Protector as it paves the way for Parliament to go on with the process of investigating her fitness to hold office. DA MP Natasha Mazzone says this will start as early as next week. Babalo Ndenze - EWN parliamentary correspondent

Things are going ahead according to the DA and other MPs. Babalo Ndenze - EWN parliamentary correspondent

