'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday lost the first league of her court application to stop a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
The Western Cape High Court dismissed Mkhwebane’s interim interdict to suspend the process, pending a judicial review of the decision by National Assembly Speaker.
Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.
EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze has more.
The high court ruling will come as a blow to the Public Protector as it paves the way for Parliament to go on with the process of investigating her fitness to hold office. DA MP Natasha Mazzone says this will start as early as next week.Babalo Ndenze - EWN parliamentary correspondent
Things are going ahead according to the DA and other MPs.Babalo Ndenze - EWN parliamentary correspondent
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Politics
Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry
Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission.Read More
Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned
The Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group will today march to the Zondo Commission to handover a memorandum.Read More
Undocumented minors among those nabbed during Tshwane sting operation
Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela reflects more on the sting operation that happened in Tshwane.Read More
'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time'
Anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu reflects on NDPP Shamila Batohi concerns of her department's proposed budget cuts.Read More
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'
Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story.Read More
Poor economy, corruption, GBV and wages dominate as labour federations protest
Members of South Africa's four main labour federations took to the streets on Wednesday as part of a historic nationwide strike.Read More
Magashule will cooperate should there be warrant out for his arrest - Lawyer
The ANC secretary-general's lawyer Victor Nkhwashu says his client has not been formally informed about the alleged warrant.Read More
Prescribing assets: IRR is 'stirring up panic' about ANC accessing pensions
Saita's Leon Campher says the Institute of Race Relations has got it wrong and govt is unlikely to force retirement funds' hand.Read More
Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu
A nationwide shutdown is planned for Wednesday. Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi and economist Isaah Mhlanga make their opposing arguments.Read More
NPA seizes assets of businessman linked to asbestos corruption scandal
Edwin Sodi's mansion in Bryanston was among those targeted for seizure by National Prosecuting Authority's asset fforfeiture unit.Read More