Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry





Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted an order by the state capture commission's legal team for a summons to force former President Jacob Zuma to give testimony at the commission in November.

The former president is due to appear at the commission from 16 November to 20 November and can choose to give his testimony via video link.

Zuma and his lawyers have written to the commission objecting citing that they would not attend and have also asked for the recusal of Zondo.

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia

The argument for the summons to be issued is that in order for the commission to do its work, he has to appear and answer certain questions because the commission was formulated in part due to allegations linked to the former president. Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Thirty-four witnesses had implicated Jacob Zuma in their testimonies, she reports.

She adds that there isn't much Zuma can do, but to testify even though he might do it via video link.

