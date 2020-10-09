SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura





Gauteng Premier David Makhura has relieved embattled Bandile Masuku of his duties as Gauteng MEC for Health.

Masuku had been place on special leave since July after allegations that he had been involved in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tender.

Eyewitness News Reporter Theto Mahlakoana says there had been a back and forth between Makhura and Masuku on whether he should step down to which Masukufailed to so as he believed that it would be by virtue an admission to being guilty of being corrupt.

We know that the SIU found he had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate as an MEC. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

We understand there was a back and forth between Makhura and the former health about whether he should step down instead of forcing Makhura’s hand in this case from what we understand Masuku failed to so saying to the premier by virtue of doing so that will be an admission of guilt. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The Gauteng premier has said he had no option but to discharge Masuku.

