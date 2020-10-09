SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has relieved embattled Bandile Masuku of his duties as Gauteng MEC for Health.
Masuku had been place on special leave since July after allegations that he had been involved in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tender.
Eyewitness News Reporter Theto Mahlakoana says there had been a back and forth between Makhura and Masuku on whether he should step down to which Masukufailed to so as he believed that it would be by virtue an admission to being guilty of being corrupt.
We know that the SIU found he had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate as an MEC.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
We understand there was a back and forth between Makhura and the former health about whether he should step down instead of forcing Makhura’s hand in this case from what we understand Masuku failed to so saying to the premier by virtue of doing so that will be an admission of guilt.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The Gauteng premier has said he had no option but to discharge Masuku.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma
Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director Putuma shares her take on failure and how she turned it into success.Read More
Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing
Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says 'unfortunately it took months to investigate I think it would have been useful'.Read More
'The government does not see animals as a priority,' says SPCA
National senior inspector and acting manager of liaison unit Vonny Strachan gives her take on COVID-19 and its effects on animals.Read More
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park.Read More
What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry
Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October.Read More
You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie
Veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala shares her personal journey and career with Aubrey Masango on #Hanging Out with Clement.Read More
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand
Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts
Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations.Read More