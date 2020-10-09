Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing





A forensic report finalised and compiled by private investigator Paul O’Sullivan has found no evidence implicating suspended Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, his wife, and Joburg MMC Loyiso Masuku in any wrongdoing when it comes to personal protective equipment tenders.

The report was compiled by Darryl Furman & Associates who instructed Paul O’Sullivan & Associates, Forensic & Loss Control Consultants POAA to carry out an investigation for evidence of criminal offences such as fraud and/or corruption by the Masuku.

We started with all allegations that were in the media that was our point of departure, we could see what the media was saying and we unpacked that and that is what our report set us to do. Paul O’Sullivan, Private investigator

We investigated somewhere between 2,000 pages of documents. We interviewed a number of people we carried out what we call our forensic searches and lifestyle audits and we satisfied that Dr Masuku has done nothing wrong. Paul O’Sullivan, Private investigator

O’Sullivan says it is unfortunate that it took them 3 months to compile this report as he believes it could have been useful if it was completed sooner.

