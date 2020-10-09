Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential
Throughout the history of football, there were many wonderkids that failed to reach their potential in the history of this sport. These young children were destined to be the next legends of this sport.
It's simply impossible to predict how any footballer's career trajectory will pan out long-term.
Joining us to share more on young players failing to reach their full potential is Farouk Khan, Director of Coaching at Stars of Africa Football Academy.
It boils down to the psychological and social. For example, Jabu Pule at Kaizer chiefs. He retired too soon. It is important there should not be too much hype. Players succumb to peer pressure. We must use professional sports psychologists.Farouk Khan, Director of Coaching - Stars of Africa Football Academy
Listen below for the full interview...
