I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma





This week on Upside of Failure businesswoman, award-winning poet, theatre director, and writer of the bestselling poetry anthology Collective Amnesia Koleka Putuma joined the Azania Mosaka Show to discuss her take on failure and how to turn them into successes that matter.

Putuma says there is wealth and knowledge in the process of failure and that she has adopted the mindset that one can never fail but can only learn from what they see as failure.

There is so much wealth and knowledge in the process. Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director

I think the thing that is drilled or instilled in us at a young age or that we get fed by the media, celebrity culture, or success culture is that it’s the destination that is important. Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director

That even the little success and little failures that you encounter in the process of things, the less good idea, the stuff you mess up, that becomes the stuff you actually need that there is power in those things that someone may prevail as a grand idea. Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director

I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself. Koleka Phuthuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet & theatre director

RELATED: If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale

Phuthuma defined failure as defining teachable moments. She went on to explain the three moments in which she had failed in her career and what teachable lessons came out of those failures.

In my industry, opportunities are so far and few between that when you do find an opportunity to have our play at the theatre or perform at an event you get so excited, particularly, you are so hungry for it that you don’t even read the fine details of the contract and then in the middle or after you have done, you end up either not getting paid or not getting paid on time. Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet & theatre director

Listen to the full interview...