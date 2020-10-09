Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Mark Sham
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - with Paul Talliard
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Paul Talliard
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director Putuma shares her take on failure and how she turned it into success. 9 October 2020 6:21 PM
Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says 'unfortunately it took months to investigate I think it would have been useful'... 9 October 2020 3:07 PM
SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura Premier David Makhura has decided to relieve Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku of his duties. 9 October 2020 2:49 PM
View all Local
Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission. 9 October 2020 12:51 PM
'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution. 9 October 2020 12:48 PM
Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned The Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group will today march to the Zondo Commission to handover a memorandum. 9 October 2020 8:06 AM
View all Politics
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Business
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
View all Lifestyle
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Sport
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:37 AM
Boy who has only eaten sausages for his whole life claims to be cured Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 October 2020 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion
I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma

9 October 2020 6:21 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Koleka Putuma

Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director Putuma shares her take on failure and how she turned it into success.

This week on Upside of Failure businesswoman, award-winning poet, theatre director, and writer of the bestselling poetry anthology Collective Amnesia Koleka Putuma joined the Azania Mosaka Show to discuss her take on failure and how to turn them into successes that matter.

Putuma says there is wealth and knowledge in the process of failure and that she has adopted the mindset that one can never fail but can only learn from what they see as failure.

There is so much wealth and knowledge in the process.

Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director

I think the thing that is drilled or instilled in us at a young age or that we get fed by the media, celebrity culture, or success culture is that it’s the destination that is important.

Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director

That even the little success and little failures that you encounter in the process of things, the less good idea, the stuff you mess up, that becomes the stuff you actually need that there is power in those things that someone may prevail as a grand idea.

Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director

I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself.

Koleka Phuthuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet & theatre director

RELATED: If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale

Phuthuma defined failure as defining teachable moments. She went on to explain the three moments in which she had failed in her career and what teachable lessons came out of those failures.

In my industry, opportunities are so far and few between that when you do find an opportunity to have our play at the theatre or perform at an event you get so excited, particularly, you are so hungry for it that you don’t even read the fine details of the contract and then in the middle or after you have done, you end up either not getting paid or not getting paid on time.

Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet & theatre director

Listen to the full interview...


More from Local

Bandile Masuku

Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing

9 October 2020 3:07 PM

Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says 'unfortunately it took months to investigate I think it would have been useful'.

Read More arrow_forward

20201001mkahuragpcovidcommandcounciljpg

SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura

9 October 2020 2:49 PM

Premier David Makhura has decided to relieve Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku of his duties.

Read More arrow_forward

cat-black-pet-animal-123rf

'The government does not see animals as a priority,' says SPCA

9 October 2020 11:47 AM

National senior inspector and acting manager of liaison unit Vonny Strachan gives her take on COVID-19 and its effects on animals.

Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair

FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand

8 October 2020 6:25 PM

'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.

Read More arrow_forward

lesufiillegalschools_0060

None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi

8 October 2020 5:06 PM

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park.

Read More arrow_forward

Senekal

What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry

8 October 2020 2:51 PM

Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October.

Read More arrow_forward

Melanie Bala

You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie

8 October 2020 12:30 PM

Veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala shares her personal journey and career with Aubrey Masango on #Hanging Out with Clement.

Read More arrow_forward

kulula-facebookjpg

Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand

7 October 2020 8:29 PM

Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.

Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon

7 October 2020 7:33 PM

Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.

Read More arrow_forward

water-tap-faucet-plumbing-123rf

Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts

7 October 2020 4:40 PM

Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations.

Read More arrow_forward

