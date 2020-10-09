I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma
This week on Upside of Failure businesswoman, award-winning poet, theatre director, and writer of the bestselling poetry anthology Collective Amnesia Koleka Putuma joined the Azania Mosaka Show to discuss her take on failure and how to turn them into successes that matter.
Putuma says there is wealth and knowledge in the process of failure and that she has adopted the mindset that one can never fail but can only learn from what they see as failure.
There is so much wealth and knowledge in the process.Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director
I think the thing that is drilled or instilled in us at a young age or that we get fed by the media, celebrity culture, or success culture is that it’s the destination that is important.Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director
That even the little success and little failures that you encounter in the process of things, the less good idea, the stuff you mess up, that becomes the stuff you actually need that there is power in those things that someone may prevail as a grand idea.Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director
I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself.Koleka Phuthuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet & theatre director
RELATED: If you pick yourself up and forge ahead you have not failed - Bonang Mohale
Phuthuma defined failure as defining teachable moments. She went on to explain the three moments in which she had failed in her career and what teachable lessons came out of those failures.
In my industry, opportunities are so far and few between that when you do find an opportunity to have our play at the theatre or perform at an event you get so excited, particularly, you are so hungry for it that you don’t even read the fine details of the contract and then in the middle or after you have done, you end up either not getting paid or not getting paid on time.Koleka Putuma, Businesswoman, award-winning poet & theatre director
Listen to the full interview...
More from Local
Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing
Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says 'unfortunately it took months to investigate I think it would have been useful'.Read More
SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura
Premier David Makhura has decided to relieve Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku of his duties.Read More
'The government does not see animals as a priority,' says SPCA
National senior inspector and acting manager of liaison unit Vonny Strachan gives her take on COVID-19 and its effects on animals.Read More
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park.Read More
What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry
Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October.Read More
You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie
Veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala shares her personal journey and career with Aubrey Masango on #Hanging Out with Clement.Read More
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand
Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon
Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020.Read More
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts
Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations.Read More