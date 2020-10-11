Gauteng weather warning: Flood-prone areas identified
The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents to be aware of possible flooding across the province on Sunday.
An alert has been issued as temperatures drop, with an 80% chance of rain for the rest of this afternoon.
Forecaster Venetia Phakula said while today's thunderstorms were expected to be calm, they could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
“We have issued a yellow warning for severe thunderstorms with a likelihood of flooding, especially on the roads. There is also a small possibility we may see hail, but that’s mainly for the western parts of Gauteng.”
Thunderstorms are also forecast for the southwestern parts of Limpopo, western and northern parts of Mpumalanga and the eastern portion of the North West.
Below are flood-prone areas as per Gauteng Weather.
Alex Bedfordview Benoni Centurion Edenvale Fourways Joburg CBD Kempton Soweto N3,M1 & R23 highways Areas around Jukskei Areas around Hennops Areas with litter problem
⚠️ALERT: FLOOD WARNING in effect across GP with WIDESPREAD RAIN rolling in from the West!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 11, 2020
🌊FLOOD-PRONE AREAS:
Alex
Bedfordview
Benoni
Centurion
Edenvale
Fourways
Joburg CBD
Kempton
Soweto
N3,M1 & R23 highways
Areas around Jukskei
Areas around Hennops
🚯Areas with litter problem
Also read: Gauteng residents warned of flooded roads due to thunderstorms
More from Local
Why people don’t stop at stop signs and robots anymore
Car enthusiast Warren Tucker says it requires actual work for cops monitor a stop sign or red robot and pull errant drivers.Read More
Joburg the most radioactive city on the planet, a legacy of mining - report
Earthlife Africa director Makoma Lekalakala attributes this to the legacy of the gold mining in the Witwatersrand.Read More
I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma
Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director Putuma shares her take on failure and how she turned it into success.Read More
Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing
Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says 'unfortunately it took months to investigate I think it would have been useful'.Read More
SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura
Premier David Makhura has decided to relieve Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku of his duties.Read More
'The government does not see animals as a priority,' says SPCA
National senior inspector and acting manager of liaison unit Vonny Strachan gives her take on COVID-19 and its effects on animals.Read More
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park.Read More
What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry
Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October.Read More
You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie
Veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala shares her personal journey and career with Aubrey Masango on #Hanging Out with Clement.Read More