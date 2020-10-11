Gauteng weather warning: Flood-prone areas identified





The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents to be aware of possible flooding across the province on Sunday.

An alert has been issued as temperatures drop, with an 80% chance of rain for the rest of this afternoon.

Forecaster Venetia Phakula said while today's thunderstorms were expected to be calm, they could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

“We have issued a yellow warning for severe thunderstorms with a likelihood of flooding, especially on the roads. There is also a small possibility we may see hail, but that’s mainly for the western parts of Gauteng.”

Thunderstorms are also forecast for the southwestern parts of Limpopo, western and northern parts of Mpumalanga and the eastern portion of the North West.

Below are flood-prone areas as per Gauteng Weather.

Alex Bedfordview Benoni Centurion Edenvale Fourways Joburg CBD Kempton Soweto N3,M1 & R23 highways Areas around Jukskei Areas around Hennops Areas with litter problem

⚠️ALERT: FLOOD WARNING in effect across GP with WIDESPREAD RAIN rolling in from the West!



🌊FLOOD-PRONE AREAS:

Alex

Bedfordview

Benoni

Centurion

Edenvale

Fourways

Joburg CBD

Kempton

Soweto

N3,M1 & R23 highways

Areas around Jukskei

Areas around Hennops

— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) October 11, 2020

