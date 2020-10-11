Joburg the most radioactive city on the planet, a legacy of mining - report
According to Earthlife Africa director Makoma Lekalakala, “Many South Africans do not know that Johannesburg, the country’s largest city, is also the most radioactive city on the planet, as a result of its prominent gold mining past. It is especially during the windier months from around August and September that residents in these areas complain about the effects of the highly radioactive and dangerous dust particles that invade their homes and make their families sick.
Earthlife says that in 2017, the Benchmark Foundation – a nongovernmental organisation that works with communities in these impacted areas – conducted a study that found that 56% of the area's residents suffer from respiratory diseases.
Lekalakala joins Refiloe Mpakanyane to speak more on this.
August is a very windy month and that goes through September. And it is in Septemeber that we're expecting rain but dust is still settling in the air but what makes it so bad is because of the dust that comes from the mine tailings, which is a legacy of the gold mining in the Witwatersrand.Makoma Lekalakala, Director - Earthlife Africa
The dust that comes out of the mine tailings is very radioactive due to the fact that when gold mining started in the early centuries of the late 1800s and early 1900s uranium was not extracted because it was not a product that was considered to be important. But with the development of nuclear weapons and of nuclear that's when that uranium was extracted but the way te gold-mining industry did not properly decommission these mines.Makoma Lekalakala, Director - Earthlife Africa
People who live around these areas, there is a report of high incidences of lung cancer because you inhale this particulate matter, they would also have leukemia and children born with dust defects. This has been happening over time and this is not good at all.Makoma Lekalakala, Director - Earthlife Africa
These months we find that a lot of people frequent health centres because of different kinds of uncomfortable health situations.Makoma Lekalakala, Director - Earthlife Africa
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Why people don’t stop at stop signs and robots anymore
Car enthusiast Warren Tucker says it requires actual work for cops monitor a stop sign or red robot and pull errant drivers.Read More
Gauteng weather warning: Flood-prone areas identified
A forecaster says while today's thunderstorms are expected to be calm, they could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.Read More
I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma
Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director Putuma shares her take on failure and how she turned it into success.Read More
Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing
Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says 'unfortunately it took months to investigate I think it would have been useful'.Read More
SIU found that Masuku had failed to uphold his constitutional mandate - Makhura
Premier David Makhura has decided to relieve Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku of his duties.Read More
'The government does not see animals as a priority,' says SPCA
National senior inspector and acting manager of liaison unit Vonny Strachan gives her take on COVID-19 and its effects on animals.Read More
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand
'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.Read More
None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has closed down illegal independent private schools operating in Ivory Park.Read More
What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry
Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says an operational plan has been put in place for the Senekal trial in October.Read More
You can be talented but if you don’t do the work it won't get you far - Melanie
Veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala shares her personal journey and career with Aubrey Masango on #Hanging Out with Clement.Read More