Why people don’t stop at stop signs and robots anymore





We take a look at why it is that people don’t stop at stop signs and robots anymore and maybe you are one of the people who barely stops at stop signs, let me know why it is that you don’t stop at stop signs, robots and traffic circles anymore.

To speak more on SA motorists' challenges when it comes to following stop sign rules, I’m joined by resident car enthusiast Warren Tucker.

When you approach a green robot you slow down and check because there's this habit in South Africa where a red light and a stop sign are just a yield or caution signs. They are not there to say you must stop, so what you normally see is people will come through the robot, look and if there is no one coming through the intersection, even though the light is red or there is a stop sign there, they will just blow through. A lot of people have passed away due to that. Warren Tucker, Car enthusiast

Metro police are tasked with keeping us all safe, to the extent that there is a fine system. It's very easy in South Africa, we've got all the rules, all the costings as far as fines, we've got everything there but it's the implementation that's always the problem. Warren Tucker, Car enthusiast

The metro cops have a system where they've got to hand out X amount of fines. There's a quote that the must get. Just park around the corner from a stop sign or robots and pull people that go through the red robot and they will reach the quota in no time, but that requires actual work. What is easier to do is park on the side of the road, put a camera up and let the camera do its thing. Warren Tucker, Car enthusiast

