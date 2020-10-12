Msimanga denies sexually harassing Molapo and will take lie detector to prove it





Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng legislature member Nkele Molapo is accusing Gauteng interim leader Solly Msimganga of sexual harassment.

The DA has questioned the timing of Molapo's complaint giving that the alleged incidence happed six years ago, Molapo has hit back criticising the manner in which the party chose to handle her sexual harassment complaint against Msimanga.

The DA Gauteng interim leader has laid a crimen injuria case against Molapo and joins Bongani Bingwa to give more insight on the matter.

Bingwa did reach out to Molapo who referred the show to her press release.

I take this matter seriously and I will not allow a situation where my sons grow up with a dad accused of being a sexual predator. I am not and I will never be and I will make sure that the truth prevails. Solly Msimganga, Gauteng interim leader - DA

The matter must be treated with the sensitivity that it deserves and a full-on investigation and Msimanga says he will subject himself to it.

I want a lie detector test and the results must be public. I will, however, not step aside as I have been asked to serve. Solly Msimganga, Gauteng interim leader - DA

Listen below to the full conversation: