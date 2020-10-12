Msimanga denies sexually harassing Molapo and will take lie detector to prove it
Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng legislature member Nkele Molapo is accusing Gauteng interim leader Solly Msimganga of sexual harassment.
The DA has questioned the timing of Molapo's complaint giving that the alleged incidence happed six years ago, Molapo has hit back criticising the manner in which the party chose to handle her sexual harassment complaint against Msimanga.
The DA Gauteng interim leader has laid a crimen injuria case against Molapo and joins Bongani Bingwa to give more insight on the matter.
Bingwa did reach out to Molapo who referred the show to her press release.
I take this matter seriously and I will not allow a situation where my sons grow up with a dad accused of being a sexual predator. I am not and I will never be and I will make sure that the truth prevails.Solly Msimganga, Gauteng interim leader - DA
The matter must be treated with the sensitivity that it deserves and a full-on investigation and Msimanga says he will subject himself to it.
I want a lie detector test and the results must be public. I will, however, not step aside as I have been asked to serve.Solly Msimganga, Gauteng interim leader - DA
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?
Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).Read More
Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office
According to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia, the protesters have been complaining about the way the ANC is treating them.Read More
Deputy national commissioner to appear in court for corruption, theft and fraud
The high-ranking official is the thirteenth person to be arrested in the alleged tender fraud case.Read More
Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry
Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission.Read More
'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office
Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.Read More
Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned
The Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group will today march to the Zondo Commission to handover a memorandum.Read More
Undocumented minors among those nabbed during Tshwane sting operation
Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela reflects more on the sting operation that happened in Tshwane.Read More
'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time'
Anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu reflects on NDPP Shamila Batohi concerns of her department's proposed budget cuts.Read More