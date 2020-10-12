Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one

Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on the spot

Social media is talking after as story of a woman dressed in her wedding dress confronted her partner at work and demanded a wedding on the spot.

Click here to read the whole story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: