[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transformation in the advertising industry PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board. 12 October 2020 4:53 PM
Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death Pupil Enock Mpianzi (13) drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp. 12 October 2020 4:40 PM
Almost 80 organisations want R350 grant to continue, want cuts made elsewhere Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says government should maybe reduce Cabinet security to maintain social grant payments. 12 October 2020 4:17 PM
View all Local
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:27 AM
Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:26 AM
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom

12 October 2020 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one

Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at a school prom

In fighting the spread of COVID-19 teenagers at a school prom danced back to back while wearing masks.

Click here to watch the full dance:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


12 October 2020 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

girl-in-wedding-dressjpg

Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot

12 October 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

craig-lucasjpg

Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had

9 October 2020 2:57 PM

The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-tipjpg

Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one

9 October 2020 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sausagesjpg

Boy who has only eaten sausages for his whole life claims to be cured

9 October 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-10-08-at-81102-ampng

Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral

8 October 2020 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shark-picjpg

Guards charged with cruelty after forcing prisoners to listen to Baby Shark

8 October 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

window-cleanersjpg

[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses

7 October 2020 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

homeschoolingjpg

[WATCH] Boy's brutal answer to Maths question leaves us in stitches

7 October 2020 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

driver-throws-bumperjpg

[WATCH] Driver throws bumper at another driver during race goes viral

7 October 2020 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-10-06-at-81035-ampng

[WATCH] Crematorium staff member stops sons from comforting mom at dad's funeral

6 October 2020 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

Business Opinion Politics

Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office

Local Politics

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Numsa says it’s not backing down on demands as Gautrain strike enters week two

12 October 2020 7:57 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Tuesday in store for most parts of SA

12 October 2020 7:53 PM

ANC in GP supports DA MPL for laying sexual harassment charges against Msimanga

12 October 2020 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA