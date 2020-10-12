E-hailing operators embark on a strike, want to be involved in decision-making
E-hailing drivers in Gauteng, Western Cape, and the Free State are embarking on a protest in response to allegations of exploitation and the undermining of operators working under several e-hailing companies.
E-hailing drivers spokesperson Vhathuka Mbelengwa joined Aubrey Masango on The Clement Manyathela Show, where he explained that even though they are focusing on Bolt today, their main focus is to try and address all e-hailing companies across the country and not just focus on one.
One thing you need to understand is that drivers work across all platforms, whether it being uber, Bolt etc. We are trying to get redress across the industry, not just one app.Vhathuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing drivers
Today we are dealing with the first devil and that being Bolt. Bolt continues to undermine operators, to exploit operators and these grievances we are continuously expressing but Bolt doesn’t consider us when setting prices.Vhathuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing drivers
RELATED: We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma
Mbelengwa says ever since lockdown, drivers have not been making any profit as Bolt has been decreasing travelling prices without communicating with operators.
We want them to establish a joint decision-making platform, reflective of the so-called partnership they claim to have.Vhathuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing drivers
We want them to consider when they reduce the price to R5.50 per kilometer and has been sitting at R7.50 per kilometer and expenses have been rocking up over the past few years that makes no sense.Vhathuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing drivers
We are not making money, we are losing money. We want them to consider that black homes are being affected.Vhathuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing drivers
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Transformation in the advertising industry
PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board.Read More
Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death
Pupil Enock Mpianzi (13) drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp.Read More
Almost 80 organisations want R350 grant to continue, want cuts made elsewhere
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says government should maybe reduce Cabinet security to maintain social grant payments.Read More
Studying in your later years ... What are your options?
SAQA regsitration director Faith Nyakasays there are several study routes that people can take to acquire a certificate.Read More
Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office
According to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia, the protesters have been complaining about the way the ANC is treating them.Read More
Why people don’t stop at stop signs and robots anymore
Car enthusiast Warren Tucker says it requires actual work for cops monitor a stop sign or red robot and pull errant drivers.Read More
Joburg the most radioactive city on the planet, a legacy of mining - report
Earthlife Africa director Makoma Lekalakala attributes this to the legacy of the gold mining in the Witwatersrand.Read More
Gauteng weather warning: Flood-prone areas identified
A forecaster says while today's thunderstorms are expected to be calm, they could lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.Read More
I don’t think I have embraced the hand of failure for myself - Koleka Putuma
Businesswoman, award-winning poet and theatre director Putuma shares her take on failure and how she turned it into success.Read More
Investigator Paul O'Sullivan absolves MEC Bandile Masuku of any wrongdoing
Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan says 'unfortunately it took months to investigate I think it would have been useful'.Read More