E-hailing operators embark on a strike, want to be involved in decision-making





E-hailing drivers in Gauteng, Western Cape, and the Free State are embarking on a protest in response to allegations of exploitation and the undermining of operators working under several e-hailing companies.

E-hailing drivers spokesperson Vhathuka Mbelengwa joined Aubrey Masango on The Clement Manyathela Show, where he explained that even though they are focusing on Bolt today, their main focus is to try and address all e-hailing companies across the country and not just focus on one.

One thing you need to understand is that drivers work across all platforms, whether it being uber, Bolt etc. We are trying to get redress across the industry, not just one app. Vhathuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing drivers

Today we are dealing with the first devil and that being Bolt. Bolt continues to undermine operators, to exploit operators and these grievances we are continuously expressing but Bolt doesn’t consider us when setting prices. Vhathuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing drivers

Mbelengwa says ever since lockdown, drivers have not been making any profit as Bolt has been decreasing travelling prices without communicating with operators.

We want them to establish a joint decision-making platform, reflective of the so-called partnership they claim to have. Vhathuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing drivers

We want them to consider when they reduce the price to R5.50 per kilometer and has been sitting at R7.50 per kilometer and expenses have been rocking up over the past few years that makes no sense. Vhathuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing drivers

We are not making money, we are losing money. We want them to consider that black homes are being affected. Vhathuka Mbelengwa, Spokesperson - E-hailing drivers

Listen to the full interview below...