Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office

12 October 2020 2:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
According to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia, the protesters have been complaining about the way the ANC is treating them.

Some Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members have begun gathering near Luthuli House in Johannesburg. They intend to march to the office of ANC in Gauteng as well as Premier David David Makhura's office.

They are unhappy with a number of issues.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the march is also about the contracts cancelled by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), which he says

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to EWN reporter TshidiMadia for more on this.

They have been complaining about the way the ANC is treating them.

TshidiMadia, EWN reporter

I called Fikile Mbalula this morning to speak about this issue. He says the reason they are doing is because of the contracts at Prasa. This also speaks to Mbalula and Ace Magashule (ANC secretary-general).

TshidiMadia, EWN reporter

Listen below for the full interview...


