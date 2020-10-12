Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office





Some Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members have begun gathering near Luthuli House in Johannesburg. They intend to march to the office of ANC in Gauteng as well as Premier David David Makhura's office.

They are unhappy with a number of issues.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the march is also about the contracts cancelled by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), which he says

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to EWN reporter TshidiMadia for more on this.

They have been complaining about the way the ANC is treating them. TshidiMadia, EWN reporter

Last month, I fielded a question on matters related MKMVA actions and motives thereof. pic.twitter.com/lQeJfNRrXr — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

I called Fikile Mbalula this morning to speak about this issue. He says the reason they are doing is because of the contracts at Prasa. This also speaks to Mbalula and Ace Magashule (ANC secretary-general). TshidiMadia, EWN reporter

