Deputy national commissioner to appear in court for corruption, theft and fraud

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transformation in the advertising industry PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board. 12 October 2020 4:53 PM
Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death Pupil Enock Mpianzi (13) drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp. 12 October 2020 4:40 PM
Almost 80 organisations want R350 grant to continue, want cuts made elsewhere Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says government should maybe reduce Cabinet security to maintain social grant payments. 12 October 2020 4:17 PM
View all Local
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:27 AM
Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:26 AM
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Deputy national commissioner to appear in court for corruption, theft and fraud

12 October 2020 12:45 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Corruption
Police
tender fraud
high-ranking official

The high-ranking official is the thirteenth person to be arrested in the alleged tender fraud case.

A high-ranking officer arrested at her house at a pre-dawn raid on Monday morning.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate carrying out the arrest of the deputy national commissioner, who is yet to be named, was processed at the Hillbrow Police Station and will appear in court.

She is facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft and her arrest is in connection with the arrests of a dozen other people including former acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange.

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque to give more insight on the matter.

Early this morning, officials from the Hawks and the police watchdog Ipid arrive at the accused house in Pretoria where she was handcuffed and taken to the Hillbrow Police Station where she was officially charged with fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The suspect is at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court where her case will be heard, Lindeque reports.

She is the thirteenth person to be arrested in this case and the ninth police officer to be arrested in this alleged tender fraud.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full conversation:


12 October 2020 12:45 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Corruption
Police
tender fraud
high-ranking official

More from Politics

Herman Mashaba

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’

12 October 2020 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deflating piggy bank with flag of South Africa. National financial crisis 123rf

Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?

12 October 2020 6:36 PM

Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mkvajpg

Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office

12 October 2020 2:14 PM

According to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia, the protesters have been complaining about the way the ANC is treating them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solly Msimanga

Msimanga denies sexually harassing Molapo and will take lie detector to prove it

12 October 2020 11:31 AM

The Gauteng interim leader says he takes the accusation by the DA MPL seriously and wants a full investigation to happen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry

Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry

9 October 2020 12:51 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office

9 October 2020 12:48 PM

Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019

Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned

9 October 2020 8:06 AM

The Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group will today march to the Zondo Commission to handover a memorandum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-10-08-at-11757-pmpng

Undocumented minors among those nabbed during Tshwane sting operation

8 October 2020 1:00 PM

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela reflects more on the sting operation that happened in Tshwane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-10-08-at-70813-ampng

'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time'

8 October 2020 7:47 AM

Anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu reflects on NDPP Shamila Batohi concerns of her department's proposed budget cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

Business Opinion Politics

Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office

Local Politics

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Numsa says it’s not backing down on demands as Gautrain strike enters week two

12 October 2020 7:57 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Tuesday in store for most parts of SA

12 October 2020 7:53 PM

ANC in GP supports DA MPL for laying sexual harassment charges against Msimanga

12 October 2020 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA