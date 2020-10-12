Deputy national commissioner to appear in court for corruption, theft and fraud





A high-ranking officer arrested at her house at a pre-dawn raid on Monday morning.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate carrying out the arrest of the deputy national commissioner, who is yet to be named, was processed at the Hillbrow Police Station and will appear in court.

She is facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft and her arrest is in connection with the arrests of a dozen other people including former acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange.

Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque to give more insight on the matter.

Early this morning, officials from the Hawks and the police watchdog Ipid arrive at the accused house in Pretoria where she was handcuffed and taken to the Hillbrow Police Station where she was officially charged with fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The suspect is at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court where her case will be heard, Lindeque reports.

She is the thirteenth person to be arrested in this case and the ninth police officer to be arrested in this alleged tender fraud. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

