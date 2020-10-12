Deputy national commissioner to appear in court for corruption, theft and fraud
A high-ranking officer arrested at her house at a pre-dawn raid on Monday morning.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate carrying out the arrest of the deputy national commissioner, who is yet to be named, was processed at the Hillbrow Police Station and will appear in court.
She is facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft and her arrest is in connection with the arrests of a dozen other people including former acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque to give more insight on the matter.
Early this morning, officials from the Hawks and the police watchdog Ipid arrive at the accused house in Pretoria where she was handcuffed and taken to the Hillbrow Police Station where she was officially charged with fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The suspect is at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court where her case will be heard, Lindeque reports.
She is the thirteenth person to be arrested in this case and the ninth police officer to be arrested in this alleged tender fraud.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?
Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).Read More
Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office
According to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia, the protesters have been complaining about the way the ANC is treating them.Read More
Msimanga denies sexually harassing Molapo and will take lie detector to prove it
The Gauteng interim leader says he takes the accusation by the DA MPL seriously and wants a full investigation to happen.Read More
Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry
Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission.Read More
'A blow' as Mkhwebane loses bid to stop inquiry into her fitness to hold office
Mkhwebane is also challenging the new National Assembly rules dealing with the removal of a head of a Chapter 9 institution.Read More
Zondo to hear application forcing Zuma to testify and march for Zuma is planned
The Gauteng R.E.T President Zuma Support Group will today march to the Zondo Commission to handover a memorandum.Read More
Undocumented minors among those nabbed during Tshwane sting operation
Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela reflects more on the sting operation that happened in Tshwane.Read More
'State can't aid NPA's fight against corruption and cut NPA budget at same time'
Anti-corruption expert Dr Benni Lekubu reflects on NDPP Shamila Batohi concerns of her department's proposed budget cuts.Read More