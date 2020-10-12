'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time'
Lewis Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's win record of 91 grand prix, after his victory in the Eifel grand prix at the Nürburgring in Germany on Sunday.
German’s seven-time champion Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher gifted Hamilton with a red helmet from his father’s career collection in celebration of Hamilton’s win.
Hamilton crossed the finish line in first place, followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo from Renault.
Lewis Hamilton is doing what many people expected him to do really, if it wasn’t going to be last week, it was going to be this week according to a lot of F1 fans.Micheal Pedro, Sports Reporter - EWN
It’s a little bittersweet to be doing it in Germany, obviously, that is where Micheal Schumacher is from and for him to equal the record in Micheal Schumacher’s home country I am sure it's something that he didn’t even think he was going to do.Micheal Pedro, Sports Reporter - EWN
A very touching moment for Micheal’s son Mick to be there to present with that commemorative helmet after the race, a very touching moment and definetly sealing Lewis Hamilton’s place as the best of all time.Micheal Pedro, Sports Reporter - EWN
The red helmet is reported to have been from Schumacher's last season in the racing sport.
