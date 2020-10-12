Studying in your later years ... What are your options?





Last week we had a caller by the name of Mike on The Azania Mosaka Show who expressed his desire to study at a university but needed advice as to how he can enrol as he only left school in primary.

Listeners have since called in support of Mike and gave him suggestions as to what he may do to enrol at a university, while others said there were prejudices against the elderly returning to school.

Director for recognition and registration at South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) Faith Nyaka has encouraged people who want to return to school and gave advice on several options people can take when enrolling at a university.

There is recognition of prior learning where universities recognise some of the learning you have done and give you access to study a qualification at a university. Faith Nyaka - Director for Recognition and Registration - South African Qualifications Authority

Nyaka says there is also an option of taking occupational qualifications and also people can start with a higher certificate which will then allow them to move directly into studying a bachelor's degree.

There are many study routes that universities have created to assist learners to study at a university. Faith Nyaka - Director for Recognition and Registration - South African Qualifications Authority

