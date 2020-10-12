Almost 80 organisations want R350 grant to continue, want cuts made elsewhere
Organisations have asked the government to extend and increase both the R350 COVID-19 social relief of distress grant and the caregivers grant to R585 per month until there is a comprehensive plan for guaranteed basic income.
EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says close to 80 organisations demanded the COVID-19 social grant and caregivers grant to increase and continue until March next year.
These organisations are basically saying South Africa has 15 million people with little or no income and this very important social assistance should be extended atleast until March next year or the new financial year begins next year.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
Ndenze says former public protector Thuli Madonsela has also supported the idea of increasing grants and for the duration to be extended even if that means revisiting the amount of money the government spends on the Cabinet security.
Other people include the former public protector Thuli Madonsela, who also took part in the press briefing. She basically said the government needs to make cuts elsewhere to be able to maintain social assistance, they must cut on things like security for cabinets ministers.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
The organisations held an urgent press briefing on Monday.
Listen to the full interview below...
