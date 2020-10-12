



Transformation has come into the spotlight, today the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) hosted a webinar on transformation in the advertising industry under the topic Racism and Racial Representation in Adverts.

Through this webinar, GCIS engaged with all role-players in the advertising sector on issues of transformation. We thought we look at the need for transformation in the advertising industry and some of the barriers to a transformation in the sector.

Joining us on the line is PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana to speak more on what is needed in the sector for diversity to be embraced.

There need to be tangible transformation targets. The role of government is clear that the regulating bodies actually work and have targets to work towards. Nelisa Ngqulana, Director - PR Trendz ZA

There should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board. Nelisa Ngqulana, Director - PR Trendz ZA

Listen below for the full interview...