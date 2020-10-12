Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) announced on Monday that it had served the principal of Parktown Boys High School, Malcolm Williams, with a dismissal notice.
Parktown Boys pupil Enock Mpianzi (13) drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp earlier this year.
The GDE said Williams had been charged with three allegations of misconduct emanating from an incident which occurred on 15 January 2020 where he unjustifiably prejudiced the administration, discipline or efficiency of the Department.
“It is alleged that he undertook or caused the school to undertake an excursion to Nyathi Bush and River Break in Brits for Grade 8 orientation camp without prior approval.
“The second allegation is that he failed to ensure that a correct roll call for all learners who went to said excursion was maintained.
“The final allegation is that he endangered the lives of the learners by disregarding a set of safety rules and regulations as set out in clause E of Safety Measures, in that he failed to ensure that all learners who were to participate in the water activities were provided with life jackets which led to the death of Enoch Mpianzi.
“It is paramount to note that the principal was found guilty of the first two allegations, and subsequently not guilty of the third allegation. The Presiding Officer has, after careful consideration of mitigating and aggravating circumstance, dismissed him accordingly.
“Therefore, he has a right to appeal to the Member of the Executive Council (MEC) against the findings by the Presiding Officer within five working days of his receiving of the dismissal notice.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death
