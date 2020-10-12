



Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah… The plan doesn’t fix a blooming thing! It’s the implementation of the plan that will. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

Cabinet has approved a draft of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new economic reform plan.

The plan (entitled “South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan” or ERRP) sets out structural reforms and will rely heavily on the private sector for execution.

Market commentators are sceptical, not of the plan, but of the government’s capacity to implement it.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Professor Adrian Saville (Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (CEO at Business Unity SA) for comment.

We discussed at Nedlac a list of immediately actionable deliverables… Some of them are in this plan… They have to be implemented immediately… Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

The economic recovery plan entails locking heads on the structural reforms… It ticks a lot of boxes… Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

The private sector will start making significant investments when the environment is correct… Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

We’re world-class in talking about things that are going to happen… The deficit between promise and delivery has gotten bigger and bigger… We keep thinking up national solutions where we’ve not demonstrated local capability… We’re going the wrong way ‘round. Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers

The way to establish confidence… is to deliver something… The private sector is ready and willing but waiting for evidence… Professor Adrian Saville, Chief Executive - Cannon Asset Managers

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?