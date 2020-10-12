Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transformation in the advertising industry PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board. 12 October 2020 4:53 PM
Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death Pupil Enock Mpianzi (13) drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp. 12 October 2020 4:40 PM
Almost 80 organisations want R350 grant to continue, want cuts made elsewhere Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says government should maybe reduce Cabinet security to maintain social grant payments. 12 October 2020 4:17 PM
View all Local
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:27 AM
Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:26 AM
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
small business
business book
business book review
business books
Mike Abel
M&C Saatchi Abel
book reviews
business book reviews

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a great business mind to review a trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Mike Abel, co-founder of M&C Saatchi Abel.

pixabay.com, 2019

Related article: [BOOK REVIEW] How to make your first R1 million - after that it just becomes so much easier

Description on Takealot:

How do you build a business when the economy is shot?

How do you transform your company meaningfully, truly empower your people and create a stronger organisation that can change the world?

How do you make the tough decisions in life, in business and in leadership, decisions that will benefit everyone in the long run?

Mike Abel, one of the founding partners of multi-award-winning advertising agency M&C Saatchi Abel, answers these questions and more.

Launched in 2010, M&C Saatchi Abel started out as an industry underdog in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

In South Africa, it was also the start of the Zuma presidency, a period of profound economic and business challenges.

A decade later, and despite the odds stacked against them, the company’s story is one of incredible success.

From Nando’s to Netflix, Takealot to TikTok, Standard Bank to The Street Store, M&C Saatchi Abel has built a reputation for bringing searing clarity and innovative solutions to the strategic challenges of a diverse range of businesses.

In Willing & Abel, Mike reveals the secret sauce behind the company’s success by sharing lessons hard-learned at the coalface of business, leadership and creativity over the last 30 years.

Ethics and empowerment, trust and value, gut instincts and tough decisions – this is what it takes to build a business that is future-fit come rain, shine, pandemics or government corruption.

An optimist to his core, Mike shows us that – no matter the problems we face as a country, as a species and as a planet – we have everything we need to make it right.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined


12 October 2020 7:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
small business
business book
business book review
business books
Mike Abel
M&C Saatchi Abel
book reviews
business book reviews

More from Small Business Focus

onionjpg

Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs

2 July 2020 9:42 PM

Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM

Income or equity – what is the difference?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Positioning your business for success

23 January 2020 8:25 PM

Positioning your business for success - what does this phrase even mean?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'

9 January 2020 8:45 PM

These business concepts get a thumbs down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nic Harry

Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...

6 December 2019 11:51 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music store

7 steps to building a business you can sell

8 November 2019 11:35 AM

Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for business

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM

Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African passport

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

10 October 2019 3:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discount

Setting prices is an art. But it’s also a science. Here’s how to do it…

8 October 2019 1:01 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis gives advice on how to set prices without emotions getting in the way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? How to sell your small business

7 October 2019 10:06 AM

Small business owners are constantly approaching Pavlo Phitidis for advice on selling so they can emigrate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

Business Opinion Politics

Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office

Local Politics

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Numsa says it’s not backing down on demands as Gautrain strike enters week two

12 October 2020 7:57 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Tuesday in store for most parts of SA

12 October 2020 7:53 PM

ANC in GP supports DA MPL for laying sexual harassment charges against Msimanga

12 October 2020 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA