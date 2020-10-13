'Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill to heighten tensions that are there'
The Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill is open for public comment.
The bill's aim is to ease the regulatory burden facing township based enterprises and develop the township economy which is valued at R200 billion per year.
If this bill is passed, foreign nationals without permanent residency status will be banned from opening and operating businesses in certain townships in the province.
This proposed bill has raised concerns over the economic well-being of non-South Africans whose major lifeline depends on spaza shops.
Bongani Bingwa facilitates a debate on the validity of this bill with Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson Thabo Masebe and International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Africa director Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh.
The bill is premised on an unproven assumption that the economic activity of non-citizens reduces work opportunities for South African citizens.Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, Africa director - International Commission of Jurists
If the government cannot produce clear evidence of the stated assumption, it should consider withdrawing the bill, she adds.
There is evidence that foreign nationals are contributing to the economy and remain valuable members of society. We are concerned about asylum seekers and refugees who don't have any other place to live.Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh, Africa director - International Commission of Jurists
Masebe says the intention of the legislation is to enable people to start and operate their businesses in the townships.
The legislation is not against anybody and it is for the people who operate businesses in the townships.Thabo Masebe, Spokesperson - Gauteng Provincial Government
Listen below to the full conversation:
