[VIDEO] Truck driver takes cover as bullets are sprayed at him by unknown gunmen





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot

Truck driver takes cover as bullets are sprayed at him by unknown gunmen

Social media is talking after a video of a truck driver taking cover after bullets were sprayed by unknown gunmen.

Watch the video below:

Gunmen spray bullets onto truck leaving truck driver ducking for cover pic.twitter.com/q7zUhtL8re — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) October 11, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: