[VIDEO] Truck driver takes cover as bullets are sprayed at him by unknown gunmen
Truck driver takes cover as bullets are sprayed at him by unknown gunmen
Social media is talking after a video of a truck driver taking cover after bullets were sprayed by unknown gunmen.
Watch the video below:
Gunmen spray bullets onto truck leaving truck driver ducking for cover pic.twitter.com/q7zUhtL8re— SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) October 11, 2020
