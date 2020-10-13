Higher education department on a mission to cushion the COVID-19 blow





The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, published in the Government Gazette No 43487 of 29 June 2020, a National Framework for tuition and accommodation fees for the academic year 2020 in the Public Higher Education Institutions.

Department of Higher Education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says the framework was developed because of the after-effects of the pandemic and to alleviate financial pressure in the public higher education sector.

The higher education sector has been highly affected by the pandemic, as a result, the minister depicted that we should come up with this national framework on the tuition and accommodation in order to guide the sector. Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education

We have done extraordinary well as the sector in dealing with COVID-19 on the health side and continue to do so by establishing a number of protocols and we, therefore, felt the financial strain that impacted the sector, we needed to intervene as national government hence we came up with this framework to guide all our universities and colleges to alleviate the financial pressure. Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education

Mnisi says the framework will cover payments for university-managed accommodation fees, accommodation fees for those living in private accommodation, NSFAS allowances to students, tuition fees etc.

The framework will cover the coming 4 to 5 month period leading towards the end of the 2021 academic year Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education

Mnisi says it is expected that all sectors that are involved in executing the framework subject themselves to the work and that all students benefit from it.

