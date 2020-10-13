Higher education department on a mission to cushion the COVID-19 blow

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
New Covid-19 regulations for business
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tibor Szana, The Labour Department's chief inspector for occupational health and safety.
Today at 18:11
FirstRand's Chairman on the effects of Covid-19 and fixing SA's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Jardine - chairman at Firstrand Limited
Today at 18:15
Youth Employment Service (YES) creates 40 000 jobs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Covid 19 forces people to dumb hard cash for digital transactions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Cikes - Commercial Director at PayFlex
Today at 18:50
Lack of implementing economic growth plans is creating massive implications for SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Professor Francis Petersen - Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Free State
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
Latest Local
Ben Ngubane surprised by email in which he announces Zola Tsotsi’s departure EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says evidence presented at commission appears to show Ngubane had links with Gupta associates. 13 October 2020 4:14 PM
New rules proposed to curb advertising of junk food Department of Communications and Digital Technologies's Nomvuyiso Batyi says they want a system that protects children. 13 October 2020 3:29 PM
SA deputy ambassador to Sudan accused in murder plot Foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius says there has not been any formal charges against the deputy in relation to the murder... 13 October 2020 2:06 PM
View all Local
Malema and Ndlozi's case postponed due to media bid to record proceedings The two allegedly assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018. 13 October 2020 4:37 PM
Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence. 13 October 2020 1:16 PM
'Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill to heighten tensions that are there' ICJ's Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh says the bill assumes that economic activity by foreigners takes away opportunities for SA citizens. 13 October 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:30 AM
[VIDEO] Truck driver takes cover as bullets are sprayed at him by unknown gunmen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] 5-year-old throws toys at intruders during home invasion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Higher education department on a mission to cushion the COVID-19 blow

13 October 2020 12:01 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Student accomodation
tuition fees
higher learning institutions

Higher Education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says the National Framework is to help with tuition and accommodation fees.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande, published in the Government Gazette No 43487 of 29 June 2020, a National Framework for tuition and accommodation fees for the academic year 2020 in the Public Higher Education Institutions.

Department of Higher Education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says the framework was developed because of the after-effects of the pandemic and to alleviate financial pressure in the public higher education sector.

The higher education sector has been highly affected by the pandemic, as a result, the minister depicted that we should come up with this national framework on the tuition and accommodation in order to guide the sector.

Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education

We have done extraordinary well as the sector in dealing with COVID-19 on the health side and continue to do so by establishing a number of protocols and we, therefore, felt the financial strain that impacted the sector, we needed to intervene as national government hence we came up with this framework to guide all our universities and colleges to alleviate the financial pressure.

Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education

RELATED: None of the Ivory Park schools we visited conformed to the law - Panyaza Lesufi

Mnisi says the framework will cover payments for university-managed accommodation fees, accommodation fees for those living in private accommodation, NSFAS allowances to students, tuition fees etc.

The framework will cover the coming 4 to 5 month period leading towards the end of the 2021 academic year

Ishmael Mnisi, Spokesperson - Department of Higher Education

Mnisi says it is expected that all sectors that are involved in executing the framework subject themselves to the work and that all students benefit from it.

Listen to the full interview below...


More from Local

taxidjpg

Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion

13 October 2020 5:09 PM

City of Joburg transport department director of planning Daisy Dwango says taxi operators are more likely to warm up to the idea.

Read More arrow_forward

Ben Ngubane

Ben Ngubane surprised by email in which he announces Zola Tsotsi’s departure

13 October 2020 4:14 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says evidence presented at commission appears to show Ngubane had links with Gupta associates.

Read More arrow_forward

Paedophile sexual abuse children 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

New rules proposed to curb advertising of junk food

13 October 2020 3:29 PM

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies's Nomvuyiso Batyi says they want a system that protects children.

Read More arrow_forward

sudan-flaggif

SA deputy ambassador to Sudan accused in murder plot

13 October 2020 2:06 PM

Foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius says there has not been any formal charges against the deputy in relation to the murder.

Read More arrow_forward

Senekal

Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate

13 October 2020 1:16 PM

Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence.

Read More arrow_forward

pot-steam-cooking-food-meal-preparation-kitchen-123rf

'There's an increase in cost of basic foods, social relief grant must remain'

13 October 2020 11:17 AM

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity's Mervyn Abrahams says people paid more for food money during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

20200510_SpazaShop2

'Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill to heighten tensions that are there'

13 October 2020 7:54 AM

ICJ's Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh says the bill assumes that economic activity by foreigners takes away opportunities for SA citizens.

Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-soul-food-for-a-soul-nationpng

Transformation in the advertising industry

12 October 2020 4:53 PM

PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board.

Read More arrow_forward

Enock

Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death

12 October 2020 4:40 PM

Pupil Enock Mpianzi (13) drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp.

Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Almost 80 organisations want R350 grant to continue, want cuts made elsewhere

12 October 2020 4:17 PM

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says government should maybe reduce Cabinet security to maintain social grant payments.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA deputy ambassador to Sudan accused in murder plot

Local

Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate

Politics Local

'There's an increase in cost of basic foods, social relief grant must remain'

Local

EWN Highlights

ActionSA's Mashaba calls for end to union power, collective bargaining

13 October 2020 4:21 PM

IMF warns of lasting economic damage, long climb out of recession

13 October 2020 3:59 PM

Community near Wellington in shock after missing boy (3) found dead in car

13 October 2020 3:57 PM

