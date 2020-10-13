Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate
The bail for 51-year-old Andre Pienaar who is facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and public violence, has been denied by the Senekal Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
RELATED: Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests
Pienaar was allegedly involved in the chaos that erupted last week in court when local farmers stormed into the building demanding that two suspects accused of the murder of Brendin Horner be handed over to the community.
Police Minister Bheki Cele as well as State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo are visiting with the deceased family.
RELATED: What happened in Senekal was a collective act of criminality - police ministry
Mandy Wiener chats to North West farmer Chris van Beljon and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise to give more insight on the matter.
A month before Horner was killed, documents were handed over to the police that told the police that there were four guys who were stealing sheep. Two of those guys were policemen. If the police did their work, Horner would still be alive.Chris van Beljon, North West farmer
Van Beljon doesnt believe that it is fair for the magistrate to deny bail for Pienaar.
If the scenario was different, that person would have got bail. If the police did their work in the first place, the violence would not have happened.Chris van Beljon, North West farmer
Modise says Cele is outside Horner's family house and this morning had a meeting about the recent incidence and tensions in Senekel.
The family says they have been constantly calling the police to come and assist when there had been attacks.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She says Pienaar's wife broke down when the magistrate denied him bail.
The magistrate saying Pienaar has influence in Senekal and it wouldnt be in the interest of justice to release him on bail.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
