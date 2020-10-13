Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry
Cricket SA is holding a follow-up meeting with the parliamentary portfolio committee on sports. The beleaguered CSA, after months of stonewalling, was previously discharged from a parliamentary portfolio committee after being backed into a corner over the now infamous Fundudzi forensic report, according to the Daily Maverick. The meeting could not proceed as scheduled, members of the portfolio committee said, until they had unrestricted access to the full report.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Stuart Hess, a cricket writer at The Star, for more on today's meeting.
They just wrapped up three hours with the sports portfolio committee. They discussed the appointment of Thabang Moroe. They say he was unqualified for the job and CSA must account for that.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star
CSA acting president Beresford Williams did not recuse himself from a committee meeting at CSA. He is the only remaining member of the board that was there during the appointment of Moroe.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star
The parliamentary portfolio committee on sport wants Sascoc to be involved, they want an inquiry.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star
Listen below for the full interview...
