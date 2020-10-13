SA deputy ambassador to Sudan accused in murder plot
South Africa’s deputy ambassador to Sudan, Zabantu Ngcobo, and her partner are now being investigated for allegedly hiring the embassy driver and his accomplice to kill the intelligence officer who has damaging reports on the deputy ambassador.
The driver of the embassy and his accomplice, according to Daily Maverick, had to kill two women to prove they were capable of assassinating the intelligence officer.
The two young Sudanese women were murdered in Khartoum last year December in what police thought was a satanic ritual as their bodies were dismembered and dumped in separate plastic bags outside the city.
Foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius says the Department of International Relations is aware of the case and still needs to confirm as to whether the accusation against Ngcobo is true.
They are not saying very much but that charges are being investigated but did not say whether there is a formal charge against the deputy and her partner.Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist
The part that is off the charts is the part of this so-called murder of these girls as it's sort of a test or training and I think that's probably the less credible part of that confession. We don’t know yet how this will all pan out.Peter Fabricius, Foreign affairs journalist
Fabricius says an investigation is still ongoing
Listen to the full interview below...
