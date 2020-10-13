New rules proposed to curb advertising of junk food





New rules have been published to around advertising of junk food and alcoholic beverages in an attempt to protect children from harmful products.

Acting Director-General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Nomvuyiso Batyi was on The Midday Report to explain how they plan to regulate these adverts

We want to ensure that we have a system that protects children. Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting DG of the department of communications & digital technologies

You cannot advertise fast foods during times that children are likely to listen and/or watching. Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting DG of the department of communications & digital technologies

