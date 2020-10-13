Ben Ngubane surprised by email in which he announces Zola Tsotsi’s departure





Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane appeared at the state capture commission for the second time to testify on events that led to the suspension of executives and the resignation of his predecessor.

EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says Ngubane was shocked to see an email that the state capture commission found to contain a statement that he would later read to announce the resignation of his predecessor Tsotsi.

He was actually surprised to hear that there was an email of a statement that he eventually read to announce Zola Tsotsi’s departure and in that email was a statement that was written believe it or not 10 days before the actual meeting that decided Zola Tsotsi was leaving. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Ngatane says all the evidence presented to Ngubane appears to convey he had links with Gupta associates Nazeem Howa and Salim Essa and these were people who wrote emails to Eskom and other state-owned enterprises like Denel and Transnet on board resolutions and what had to be done next.

He said that it was a dangerous decision to draw from the fact that he appeared to be the person who had links to the people. That just because he does not know about the links the other board members had does not mean he would be the person looting Eskom’s or giving information to Gupta association. Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News

