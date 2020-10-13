Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion
In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, the City of Joburg is planning to replace minibus taxi services with the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. The taxi services which will be taken off the road will then become shareholders of BRT.
Director of planning at the City of Joburg department of transport Daisy Dwango says before implementing this new strategy they first had to communicate what they called a “Public transport transformation forum” where they plan with taxi operators on what the transport process will look like and how they will benefit.
The operators are more likely to warm up to the idea because they have seen it happening and they can see the benefits of running a company and building the experience for themselves.Daisy Dwango, Director of planning - City of Joburg department of transport
RELATED: 'A huge part of the taxi industry has become more like a mafia,' says commission
Dwango says they are planning to purchase taxi corridors and will preoccupy them with BRT or busses in a way the taxi industry will not see the buses as competition as they will be shareholders.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food
How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries
Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.Read More
Ben Ngubane surprised by email in which he announces Zola Tsotsi’s departure
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says evidence presented at commission appears to show Ngubane had links with Gupta associates.Read More
New rules proposed to curb advertising of junk food
Department of Communications and Digital Technologies's Nomvuyiso Batyi says they want a system that protects children.Read More
SA deputy ambassador to Sudan accused in murder plot
Foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius says there has not been any formal charges against the deputy in relation to the murder.Read More
Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate
Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence.Read More
Higher education department on a mission to cushion the COVID-19 blow
Higher Education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says the National Framework is to help with tuition and accommodation fees.Read More
'There's an increase in cost of basic foods, social relief grant must remain'
Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity's Mervyn Abrahams says people paid more for food money during lockdown.Read More
'Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill to heighten tensions that are there'
ICJ's Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh says the bill assumes that economic activity by foreigners takes away opportunities for SA citizens.Read More
Transformation in the advertising industry
PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board.Read More