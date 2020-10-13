Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion





In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, the City of Joburg is planning to replace minibus taxi services with the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. The taxi services which will be taken off the road will then become shareholders of BRT.

Director of planning at the City of Joburg department of transport Daisy Dwango says before implementing this new strategy they first had to communicate what they called a “Public transport transformation forum” where they plan with taxi operators on what the transport process will look like and how they will benefit.

The operators are more likely to warm up to the idea because they have seen it happening and they can see the benefits of running a company and building the experience for themselves. Daisy Dwango, Director of planning - City of Joburg department of transport

Dwango says they are planning to purchase taxi corridors and will preoccupy them with BRT or busses in a way the taxi industry will not see the buses as competition as they will be shareholders.

