Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:55
Repeat offenders create false crime picture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Betzi Pierce - Nicro Operations Director
Today at 07:07
New-look land expropriation bill explained
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Elmien du Plessis
Today at 07:20
Private school learners warned to stop partying
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Karen van Kets
Today at 07:38
The tragic case of little Diego Booysen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : What became of social cohesion?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Bosman - Chief Secretary at Afrikanerbond
Stanley Henkeman - Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update with MEC David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 11:05
How to deal with Privacy concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion City of Joburg transport department director of planning Daisy Dwango says taxi operators are more likely to warm up to the idea. 13 October 2020 5:09 PM
View all Local
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
Malema and Ndlozi's case postponed due to media bid to record proceedings The two allegedly assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018. 13 October 2020 4:37 PM
Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence. 13 October 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:30 AM
[VIDEO] Truck driver takes cover as bullets are sprayed at him by unknown gunmen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] 5-year-old throws toys at intruders during home invasion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

13 October 2020 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Fast food
Andy Rice
Alcohol advertising
junk food
food advertising
new advertising regulations

How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.

There has been an ongoing discussion in various ministries around curbing the advertising of potentially harmful products.

Now the Communications and Digital Technologies Department has published a draft white paper for audio and audiovisual content services.

The proposals for stricter regulation of advertising for alcohol and harmful food are still put in general terms.

Fast food, beer and burger. Image: Pixabay

They refer to the advertising of "alcoholic beverages and harmful foods that are high in salt, sugars, fat, saturated fats or trans-fatty acids or that otherwise do not fit national or international nutritional guidelines".

"You cannot advertise fast foods during times that children are likely to listen and/or watching" says Nomvuyiso Batyi, Acting Director General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield gets comment from branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

This is a long-running saga where the two duelling parties are those who want to completely ban all advertising of these so-called sin products... and those who say the economic impact on society is too great to contemplate.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

There are also questions around whether bans on advertising actually cut down consumption of the products, he adds.

Rice says the implementation of the proposals is likely to still take some time.

The latest draft white paper seems to be focused more on online platforms... It is saying that all audio and audiovisual content services have to comply to exactly the same rules as for broadcast media.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a bit like a mini-version of the lockdown debate - where do we put up our protection. Of our physical health or of our economic health?

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

When the regulations are eventually implemented he says, it will present a creative challenge for the ad industry.

It may feel like having one hand tied behind your back but I feel like the challenge therefore is to say... how can we do equally persuasive work that doesn't rely on a heritage brand or testimonials or whatever it might be.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to the discussion in the audio below:


13 October 2020 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Fast food
Andy Rice
Alcohol advertising
junk food
food advertising
new advertising regulations

More from Business

young-womanjpg

YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries

13 October 2020 7:49 PM

Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130522FNBsign.jpg

'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'

13 October 2020 6:54 PM

'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’

12 October 2020 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deflating piggy bank with flag of South Africa. National financial crisis 123rf

Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?

12 October 2020 6:36 PM

Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

34a6f903-dbf4-452f-ad0a-f42d2e32ec46.jpg

Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license

8 October 2020 8:28 PM

Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?

8 October 2020 7:13 PM

Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair

FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand

8 October 2020 6:25 PM

'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

young-womanjpg

YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries

13 October 2020 7:49 PM

Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxidjpg

Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion

13 October 2020 5:09 PM

City of Joburg transport department director of planning Daisy Dwango says taxi operators are more likely to warm up to the idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ben Ngubane

Ben Ngubane surprised by email in which he announces Zola Tsotsi’s departure

13 October 2020 4:14 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says evidence presented at commission appears to show Ngubane had links with Gupta associates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paedophile sexual abuse children 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

New rules proposed to curb advertising of junk food

13 October 2020 3:29 PM

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies's Nomvuyiso Batyi says they want a system that protects children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sudan-flaggif

SA deputy ambassador to Sudan accused in murder plot

13 October 2020 2:06 PM

Foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius says there has not been any formal charges against the deputy in relation to the murder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senekal

Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate

13 October 2020 1:16 PM

Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebration Education Graduation Student Success Learning Concept 123rf

Higher education department on a mission to cushion the COVID-19 blow

13 October 2020 12:01 PM

Higher Education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says the National Framework is to help with tuition and accommodation fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pot-steam-cooking-food-meal-preparation-kitchen-123rf

'There's an increase in cost of basic foods, social relief grant must remain'

13 October 2020 11:17 AM

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity's Mervyn Abrahams says people paid more for food money during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200510_SpazaShop2

'Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill to heighten tensions that are there'

13 October 2020 7:54 AM

ICJ's Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh says the bill assumes that economic activity by foreigners takes away opportunities for SA citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screengrab-soul-food-for-a-soul-nationpng

Transformation in the advertising industry

12 October 2020 4:53 PM

PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair

FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand

8 October 2020 6:25 PM

'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attractive glamourous rich wealthy woman mercedes benz 123rf 123rfbusiness

We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

8 October 2020 12:21 PM

What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dyslexia

You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert

6 October 2020 4:01 PM

Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young family budget worried about money pregnant medical costs expeses 123rf

No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible

6 October 2020 10:47 AM

"If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

presenters-articlejpg

702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to!

1 October 2020 12:24 PM

702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!'

30 September 2020 8:51 PM

Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tencent 123rf 123rfbusiness

Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro

30 September 2020 3:15 PM

Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fruit and vegetables fresh produce nutrition cooking food 123rflifestyle 123rf

People urged to cook at home as much as possible to reduce salt consumption

29 September 2020 5:23 PM

Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings says there is a lot of hidden salt in the food we consume.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion

Local

Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate

Politics Local

SA deputy ambassador to Sudan accused in murder plot

Local

EWN Highlights

Senekal farmers give govt 3 weeks to come up with rural safety plan

14 October 2020 6:40 AM

Eskom implements “load reduction” in parts of Gauteng

14 October 2020 6:36 AM

South Africa breaches 18,000 COVID-19 death toll

14 October 2020 5:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA