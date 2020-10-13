Malema and Ndlozi's case postponed due to media bid to record proceedings





Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and former spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court to answer to allegations that they assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018. However, the case was postponed due to media coverage.

EWN Reporter, Edwin Ntshidi was at the court and has a full account of what happened.

We were supposed to apply to the court for permission. Edwin Ntshidi, EWN Reporter

Malema says that if the media is not allowed to hear his testimony then that cannot happen. Edwin Ntshidi, EWN Reporter

We have about 17 media companies including EWN that need to record the proceedings. Edwin Ntshidi, EWN Reporter

