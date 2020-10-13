'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'
Economist after economist has warned that if South Africa does not implement urgent measures including structural reforms, our battered economy will not start on the road to recovery.
Is the Covid-19 pandemic finally going to force government to take action?
The socio-economic fallout of the pandemic has brought forward an "inevitable inflection point" writes FirstRand Limited chairperson Roger Jardine in the group's 2020 annual report.
"Confronted by an accelerating unemployment rate, falling economic activity and an ever-rising government debt burden, economic change has become inevitable as the weight of these developments is becoming too heavy for the current system to carry".
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jardine on The Money Show.
We tend to have a discussion on pre-Covid and post-Covid but the truth of the matter is that leading up to the hard lockdown in March, South Africa was on a ruinous trajectory.Roger Jardine, Chair - FirstRand Limited
I think this pandemic has brought the urgency into very sharp focus, because we cannot continue on this ruinous path.Roger Jardine, Chair - FirstRand Limited
The FirstRand chair emphasizes the need for government to partner with the private sector.
In our society where we need to really rebuild our public sector - you know we talk of a development state... but not everything needs to be led by the state.Roger Jardine, Chair - FirstRand Limited
We have such a strong private sector here. We really need, as we move forward and try to rebuild and make South Africa strong amongst the nations of the world, we need to find very strong partnerships between the public and the private sector.Roger Jardine, Chair - FirstRand Limited
Jardine says the potential that can be unlocked through this partnership has become evident during the pandemic.
We've revealed once again that when tested our industrial base can rise to the occasion. Industries that were not manufacturers of ventilators could come to the fore and play a part there... an aviation group basically built the 'incubox' for a major public hospital...Roger Jardine, Chair - FirstRand Limited
Listen to Jardine's insights on The Money Show:
