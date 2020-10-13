'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:55
Repeat offenders create false crime picture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Betzi Pierce - Nicro Operations Director
Today at 07:07
New-look land expropriation bill explained
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Elmien du Plessis
Today at 07:20
Private school learners warned to stop partying
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Karen van Kets
Today at 07:38
The tragic case of little Diego Booysen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : What became of social cohesion?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Bosman - Chief Secretary at Afrikanerbond
Stanley Henkeman - Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update with MEC David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 11:05
How to deal with Privacy concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion City of Joburg transport department director of planning Daisy Dwango says taxi operators are more likely to warm up to the idea. 13 October 2020 5:09 PM
View all Local
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
Malema and Ndlozi's case postponed due to media bid to record proceedings The two allegedly assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018. 13 October 2020 4:37 PM
Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence. 13 October 2020 1:16 PM
View all Politics
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:30 AM
[VIDEO] Truck driver takes cover as bullets are sprayed at him by unknown gunmen Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] 5-year-old throws toys at intruders during home invasion Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'

13 October 2020 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Unemployment
The Money Show
Private sector
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
FirstRand
structural reforms
COVID-19
economic partnership
economic change

'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.

Economist after economist has warned that if South Africa does not implement urgent measures including structural reforms, our battered economy will not start on the road to recovery.

Is the Covid-19 pandemic finally going to force government to take action?

RELATED: Strike is bad news for economy, but put yourself in workers' shoes urges Saftu

The socio-economic fallout of the pandemic has brought forward an "inevitable inflection point" writes FirstRand Limited chairperson Roger Jardine in the group's 2020 annual report.

"Confronted by an accelerating unemployment rate, falling economic activity and an ever-rising government debt burden, economic change has become inevitable as the weight of these developments is becoming too heavy for the current system to carry".

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jardine on The Money Show.

We tend to have a discussion on pre-Covid and post-Covid but the truth of the matter is that leading up to the hard lockdown in March, South Africa was on a ruinous trajectory.

Roger Jardine, Chair - FirstRand Limited

I think this pandemic has brought the urgency into very sharp focus, because we cannot continue on this ruinous path.

Roger Jardine, Chair - FirstRand Limited

The FirstRand chair emphasizes the need for government to partner with the private sector.

In our society where we need to really rebuild our public sector - you know we talk of a development state... but not everything needs to be led by the state.

Roger Jardine, Chair - FirstRand Limited

We have such a strong private sector here. We really need, as we move forward and try to rebuild and make South Africa strong amongst the nations of the world, we need to find very strong partnerships between the public and the private sector.

Roger Jardine, Chair - FirstRand Limited

Jardine says the potential that can be unlocked through this partnership has become evident during the pandemic.

We've revealed once again that when tested our industrial base can rise to the occasion. Industries that were not manufacturers of ventilators could come to the fore and play a part there... an aviation group basically built the 'incubox' for a major public hospital...

Roger Jardine, Chair - FirstRand Limited

Listen to Jardine's insights on The Money Show:


13 October 2020 6:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Unemployment
The Money Show
Private sector
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
FirstRand
structural reforms
COVID-19
economic partnership
economic change

More from Business

beer-and-burgerjpg

Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food

13 October 2020 8:50 PM

How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-womanjpg

YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries

13 October 2020 7:49 PM

Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and his family

Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

13 October 2020 9:40 AM

The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’

12 October 2020 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deflating piggy bank with flag of South Africa. National financial crisis 123rf

Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?

12 October 2020 6:36 PM

Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

34a6f903-dbf4-452f-ad0a-f42d2e32ec46.jpg

Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license

8 October 2020 8:28 PM

Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald-Trump-US-president-White-House-America-politics-123rf

Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?

8 October 2020 7:13 PM

Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair

FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand

8 October 2020 6:25 PM

'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

200914-malema-ndlozi-edjpg

Malema and Ndlozi's case postponed due to media bid to record proceedings

13 October 2020 4:37 PM

The two allegedly assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senekal

Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate

13 October 2020 1:16 PM

Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200510_SpazaShop2

'Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill to heighten tensions that are there'

13 October 2020 7:54 AM

ICJ's Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh says the bill assumes that economic activity by foreigners takes away opportunities for SA citizens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herman Mashaba

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Free State Farmer

‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’

12 October 2020 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deflating piggy bank with flag of South Africa. National financial crisis 123rf

Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?

12 October 2020 6:36 PM

Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mkvajpg

Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office

12 October 2020 2:14 PM

According to EWN reporter Tshidi Madia, the protesters have been complaining about the way the ANC is treating them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

Deputy national commissioner to appear in court for corruption, theft and fraud

12 October 2020 12:45 PM

The high-ranking official is the thirteenth person to be arrested in the alleged tender fraud case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solly Msimanga

Msimanga denies sexually harassing Molapo and will take lie detector to prove it

12 October 2020 11:31 AM

The Gauteng interim leader says he takes the accusation by the DA MPL seriously and wants a full investigation to happen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry

Zondo grants sabpoena to force Zuma to appear at inquiry

9 October 2020 12:51 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on why the former president is needed to testify at the commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion

Local

Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate

Politics Local

SA deputy ambassador to Sudan accused in murder plot

Local

EWN Highlights

Senekal farmers give govt 3 weeks to come up with rural safety plan

14 October 2020 6:40 AM

Eskom implements “load reduction” in parts of Gauteng

14 October 2020 6:36 AM

South Africa breaches 18,000 COVID-19 death toll

14 October 2020 5:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA