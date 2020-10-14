Public spats are no good as both parties end up sounding wrong - Motlanthe





The Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation will be distributing 700 food parcels in Olivenhoutbosch on Wednesday.

It is a community that has no infrastructure, amenities and running water.

The country’s food crisis has been worsened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former president Motlanthe joins Bongani Bingwa to elaborate on the food parcel delivery and the tensions in the African National Congress.

Many South Africans lost their jobs during the lockdown and therefore the situation is very dire. And people have been pushed deeper into a food crisis. Kgalema Motlanthe, Former president - South Africa

The foundation will be distributing food parcels to the community of Olivenhoutbosch, a community that has nothing, he says.

Our volunteers went there and we felt we could cover every household in the area. We felt that a household should be provided with food that would see them through for a week or two so that a period of relief is granted. Kgalema Motlanthe, Former president - South Africa

Motlanthe says the ANC is not a faction and the party must continue even if there are factions.

Public spats are no good, they don't shed light, they just generate a lot of heat. Kgalema Motlanthe, Former president - South Africa

