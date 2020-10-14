[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The role of Magda Wierzycka, on Gupta Leaks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism ( and author of So, For The Record) at Wits University
Today at 18:48
Telkom want telecom authorities to scrutinize Vodacom and Rain deal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dobek Pater - Telecoms Analyst at Africa Analysis
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - How many millions will the bankers earn from payment holidays?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to life-changing Makers Valley Sherry Saltzman says the organisation identifies a problem and makes community part of the solution which she finds very unique. 14 October 2020 5:26 PM
The mystery of South Africa's house price bounce Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Esteani Marx says there has been an interesting shift in the residential market. 14 October 2020 5:10 PM
'Blood pressure does not influence polygraph examination,' says expert Polygraph Institute of South Africa CEO and polygraph examiner Charles Kemp says they look at controlled and relevant questions. 14 October 2020 3:58 PM
View all Local
Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised. 14 October 2020 2:16 PM
Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on why the state has opposed the former Bosasa chief operating officer's bail application. 14 October 2020 12:55 PM
There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo DA member and Gauteng legislature member talks about her alleged sexual harrassment ordeal at the hands of Solly Msimanga. 14 October 2020 9:26 AM
View all Politics
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville. 13 October 2020 7:49 PM
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin' 'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine. 13 October 2020 6:54 PM
View all Business
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Nando's ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job. 13 October 2020 1:09 PM
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 9:36 AM
[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 October 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 October 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
View all World
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There'll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There's an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
View all Africa
I'm an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando's ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
'Expropriation without compensation won't be applied widely, or like in Zim' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral

14 October 2020 9:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

RELATED: Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned

Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a cougar charging at a hiker in Utah went viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi:


14 October 2020 9:36 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
guy-proposes-at-clicksjpg

[WATCH] Guy proposing to girlfriend at Clicks goes viral

14 October 2020 8:51 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-10-13-at-80517-ampng

[WATCH] Woman drinking Oros without diluting it, leaves us concerned

13 October 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-10-13-at-81735-ampng

[VIDEO] Truck driver takes cover as bullets are sprayed at him by unknown gunmen

13 October 2020 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-10-13-at-82329-ampng

[WATCH] 5-year-old throws toys at intruders during home invasion

13 October 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

dance-back-to-backjpg

[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom

12 October 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

girl-in-wedding-dressjpg

Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot

12 October 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

craig-lucasjpg

Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had

9 October 2020 2:57 PM

The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship.

mask-tipjpg

Man writes down mask instead of giving waiter a tip after asked to wear one

9 October 2020 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

sausagesjpg

Boy who has only eaten sausages for his whole life claims to be cured

9 October 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-10-08-at-81102-ampng

Mr Vice president, I am speaking! Kamala Harris rebuking Pence goes viral

8 October 2020 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Senekal community prays for unity in divided town
14 October 2020 5:47 PM

14 October 2020 5:47 PM

SIU looks to recover R8bn through civil litigation

14 October 2020 5:02 PM

Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster for another month

14 October 2020 3:44 PM

