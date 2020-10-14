[WATCH] Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Clive Moagi.

Cougar charging at hiker in Utah goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a cougar charging at a hiker in Utah went viral.

Watch the video below:

"My heart is racing."



Utah hiker's video shows cougar following him down the trail, lunging at him several times, before finally running away. https://t.co/ueT9u9pVur pic.twitter.com/M1g9rfsMLE — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2020

