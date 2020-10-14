There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo
On Monday Bongani Bingwa spoke to Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng interim leader Solly Msimanga about allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by DA member and Gauteng legislature member Nkele Molapo, who has now laid criminal charges against Msimanga.
RELATED: Msimanga denies sexually harassing Molapo and will take lie detector to prove it
Molapo joins #702Breakfast to give her side of the story.
There is never a right time to come out about something like this as a woman, especially in politics.Nkele Molapo, Gauteng legislature member - DA
She says when the incidence happened, she was working for the party for only seven months and Msimanga was a leader.
Who was going to believe a newcomer, coming out and saying that they have been sexually harassed? I dismissed it as just a guy hitting on me as a coping mechanism.Nkele Molapo, Gauteng legislature member - DA
She says she had convinced herself that he was just hitting on her. She adds that there are other people who have experienced the same thing with Msimanga but are just afraid to speak.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan
Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says they are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised.Read More
Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on why the state has opposed the former Bosasa chief operating officer's bail application.Read More
Public spats are no good as both parties end up sounding wrong - Motlanthe
The former president unpacks his foundation food drive and also talks about the tensions in the ANC.Read More
'Govt must partner with private sector to save us from path to ruin'
'The time to implement tough choices is running out'. Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand chairperson Roger Jardine.Read More
Malema and Ndlozi's case postponed due to media bid to record proceedings
The two allegedly assaulted a police colonel at struggle icon Winnie-Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.Read More
Granting Senekal farmer bail wouldn't be in interest of justice - Magistrate
Farmer Chris van Beljon wants Andre Pienaar released and says if the police did their work there wouldn't have been violence.Read More
'Gauteng Township Economic Development Bill to heighten tensions that are there'
ICJ's Kaajal Ramjathan-Keogh says the bill assumes that economic activity by foreigners takes away opportunities for SA citizens.Read More
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.Read More
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words?
Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).Read More