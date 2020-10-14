There are other colleagues who have been harassed by Msimanga - Nkele Molapo





On Monday Bongani Bingwa spoke to Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng interim leader Solly Msimanga about allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by DA member and Gauteng legislature member Nkele Molapo, who has now laid criminal charges against Msimanga.

Molapo joins #702Breakfast to give her side of the story.

There is never a right time to come out about something like this as a woman, especially in politics. Nkele Molapo, Gauteng legislature member - DA

She says when the incidence happened, she was working for the party for only seven months and Msimanga was a leader.

Who was going to believe a newcomer, coming out and saying that they have been sexually harassed? I dismissed it as just a guy hitting on me as a coping mechanism. Nkele Molapo, Gauteng legislature member - DA

She says she had convinced herself that he was just hitting on her. She adds that there are other people who have experienced the same thing with Msimanga but are just afraid to speak.

