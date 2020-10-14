'Mbalula is very corrupt, actually I think he should resign,' says a caller
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula are expected to meet at Luthuli House on 19 October. This is In the wake of a public spat between Mbalula and members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) via Twitter this week.
Mbalula went on a Twitter rant on Monday, describing both the MKMVA president and its spokesperson Carl Niehaus as suspected criminals. He went on to accuse them of colluding with Magashule in bringing the ANC down.
Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show were divided on who was wrong when it came to the public spat, with many claiming that Mbalula to be corrupted and not to be trusted when it comes to loyalty.
Mbalula is very corrupt and should resign.Moshere, Caller
A caller by the name is Glen expressed his support towards Mbalula. He argued that the MKMVA actions were as if they owned the ANC.
I do support Mbalula and his twar with his comrades because Niehaus and them publicly insult and call for CR17’s bank statements and nobody has come to the president’s defence. Therefore I fully support Mbalula. He should speak his mind and tell them where to get off.Glen, Caller
They don’t own the ANC, people died for this organisation, families were torn apart, people went to Zambia and never came back. They should not treat the ANC as if it is a spaza shop and do what they please because they want to protect one person.Glen, Caller
Normally politicians support the person who is in charge because they want to stay in power; they want to be relevant and keep their positions by not necessarily speaking the truth.Martin, Caller
RELATED: Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party acknowledges the dispute and that Mbalula would be reprimanded for his action as the claims he made were serious and would be dealt with internally.
Listen to the full interview below...
