'I can't give my boys the love they deserve because I don't know what love is'
On this week’s "Healing hour", callers shared stories of how they were teased when they were young and how that affected them as adults.
People spoke of how being treated differently by their parents affected how they interacted with their own families, on how being called fat or coconut has made them feel isolated amongst other things.
I was always a bigger girl and constantly getting feedback about my weight, moreso in the black community where I was called “sdudla” or just stop eating. It was tough and it came through into my understanding of who I was as an adult as well.Anonymous, Caller
I used to be called shorty, I think the offensive part is when people put their arm on top of my head.Mapula, Caller
A caller by the name of Galeboe spoke of how his parents used to tell him he would not amount to anything whenever he failed in something and the pressure of being a first born were a lot was expected from him.
I was a first born I had to push ten times harder than the rest of my siblings, it was tough and when I could do it. I was told I would never amount to anything, I am pathetic. Now I am unemployed and looking for a job and those things I was told when I was younger, I am now basing it to my life that actually I really do not amount to anything.Galeboe, Caller
I Have kids that I need to raise and these boys, I don’t know how to love them because the love they deserve I don’t know it.Galeboe, Caller
RELATED: 'My wife is divorcing me because of a stupid mistake,' bemoans a caller
Another caller by the name of Thandiwe expressed similar thoughts as Galeboe's, saying her mother used to leave her in a shack while she was living a lavish life with her stepdad. She says this affected her as an adult as she did not know why her mom did not love her.
She will always remind me that I do not have a father and that I was a mistake; mind you, I only saw her only on weekends.Thandiwe, Caller
Listen to the full interview...
More from Local
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R120,000 to life-changing Makers Valley
Sherry Saltzman says the organisation identifies a problem and makes community part of the solution which she finds very unique.Read More
The mystery of South Africa’s house price bounce
Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Esteani Marx says there has been an interesting shift in the residential market.Read More
'Blood pressure does not influence polygraph examination,' says expert
Polygraph Institute of South Africa CEO and polygraph examiner Charles Kemp says they look at controlled and relevant questions.Read More
Dlamini-Zuma extends national state of disaster for another month
Government has announced the state of disaster will be extended to 15 November, suggesting that the lockdown won't end until at least then.Read More
'Mbalula is very corrupt, actually I think he should resign,' says a caller
Listeners weigh in on the Twitter dispute between the transport minister and Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans.Read More
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food
How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
YES creates 40,000 'work experiences' for jobless youth - R2b in salaries
Govt launched the business-partnered Youth Employment Service in 2018. The Money Show interviews CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville.Read More
Joburg considers cutting down on taxi services to reduce traffic congestion
City of Joburg transport department director of planning Daisy Dwango says taxi operators are more likely to warm up to the idea.Read More
Ben Ngubane surprised by email in which he announces Zola Tsotsi’s departure
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane says evidence presented at commission appears to show Ngubane had links with Gupta associates.Read More
New rules proposed to curb advertising of junk food
Department of Communications and Digital Technologies's Nomvuyiso Batyi says they want a system that protects children.Read More