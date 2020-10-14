'I can't give my boys the love they deserve because I don't know what love is'





On this week’s "Healing hour", callers shared stories of how they were teased when they were young and how that affected them as adults.

People spoke of how being treated differently by their parents affected how they interacted with their own families, on how being called fat or coconut has made them feel isolated amongst other things.

I was always a bigger girl and constantly getting feedback about my weight, moreso in the black community where I was called “sdudla” or just stop eating. It was tough and it came through into my understanding of who I was as an adult as well. Anonymous, Caller

I used to be called shorty, I think the offensive part is when people put their arm on top of my head. Mapula, Caller

A caller by the name of Galeboe spoke of how his parents used to tell him he would not amount to anything whenever he failed in something and the pressure of being a first born were a lot was expected from him.

I was a first born I had to push ten times harder than the rest of my siblings, it was tough and when I could do it. I was told I would never amount to anything, I am pathetic. Now I am unemployed and looking for a job and those things I was told when I was younger, I am now basing it to my life that actually I really do not amount to anything. Galeboe, Caller

I Have kids that I need to raise and these boys, I don’t know how to love them because the love they deserve I don’t know it. Galeboe, Caller

Another caller by the name of Thandiwe expressed similar thoughts as Galeboe's, saying her mother used to leave her in a shack while she was living a lavish life with her stepdad. She says this affected her as an adult as she did not know why her mom did not love her.

She will always remind me that I do not have a father and that I was a mistake; mind you, I only saw her only on weekends. Thandiwe, Caller

