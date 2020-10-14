Agrizzi lied under oath about his movable assets, says NPA as it opposes bail
Former Bossasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi and former African National Congress MP Vincent Smith are appearing at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
They are being charged for fraud and corruption following testimony and investigations made by the State Capture Commission.
RELATED: Vincent Smith granted bail but when will prominent ANC officials get arrested?
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) lawyers say that Agrizzi lied under oath and transferred R11.9 million onto his offshore account and failed to declare that his house was worth R13.5 million owned under a trust, thus they are opposing bail.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is following the story.
I don't think that Agrizzi's lawyers expected the NPA to oppose bail and say that they were surprised that there was no prior communication. But the NPA says it realised that there was dishonesty on the side of Agrizzi.Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter -Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full conversation:
