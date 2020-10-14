Police to investigate alleged murder plot involving deputy ambassador to Sudan





Police will investigate an alleged murder plot involving South Africa’s deputy ambassador to Sudan, Zabantu Ngcobo. She and her partner allegedly hired the embassy driver and his accomplice to kill the intelligence officer who has damaging reports on the deputy ambassador.

The driver of the embassy and his accomplice, according to Daily Maverick, had to kill two women to prove they were capable of assassinating the intelligence officer.

The two young Sudanese women were murdered in Khartoum last year December in what police thought was a satanic ritual as their bodies were dismembered and dumped in separate plastic bags outside the city.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Reports speaks to Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele for more on this.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is aware of the incident that is to have happened in Sudan involving our deputy ambassador. Lunga Ngqengelele, Spokesperson - Dirco

We have as a department handed over to the police to work with the Sudanese to investigate it and as such we are unable to say more until the investigations are finalised. Lunga Ngqengelele, Spokesperson - Dirco

